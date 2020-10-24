Prep Football Roundup: Hancock pulls off stunner vs. Harrison Central, SSC rallies

The Hancock High School football team pulled off the season’s biggest upset, taking down previously undefeated Harrison Central 21-14 in Kiln on Friday night.

It was the Hawks’ first Region 4-6A win of the season and it came on homecoming at Brett Favre Field.

“We have had some big wins in the past few years, but this is one of the top ones,” Hancock coach Neil Lollar said. “After everything we have been through this year, the kids deserved it. And, they earned it. I could not be more proud.”

The Hawks (2-5, 1-3) were two weeks removed from a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19, but looked the sharpest they had all season.

Senior quarterback Kameron Breland completed 11 of 18 passes for 177 yards, three touchdowns and an interception to lead the Hancock offense, which jumped on the Red Rebels early.

On the game’s opening drive, Breland connected with Chris Benard for a 50-yard pass. Breland then hooked up with T.J. Ahlers on a 30-yard touchdown strike.

Hancock extended its lead to 13-0 when Breland and Ahlers hooked up again for a 10-yard score in the second quarter

Late in the second quarter, the Red Rebels got on the board when Christian Turner connected with Jacobi Moore on an 18-yard strike.

Moore gave the Red Rebels their first lead of the game when he scored on a 34-yard run with 20 seconds to play in the third, taking the 14-13 lead.

With 4:51 to play in the game, the Red Rebels faced a 4th-and-1 at midfield.

Hancock’s Dakyre Smith stuffed a run by Turner and the Hawks took over at the 50.

The Hawks defense stopped Harrison Central on fourth down five times Friday night.

A face mask penalty nullified a fumble recovery by the Rebels, and five players later, the Hawks face a fourth and ten at the 35.

Breland found a wide open Cameron Miller on a wheel route and Miller took it all the way to the end zone for a Hawk touchdown. A two-point conversion gave the Hawks a 21-14 lead with 1:51 to play.

A last gasp drive by the Rebels was stopped at the Hawks’ 26.

Harrison Central, which hosts undefeated D’Iberville next week, drops to 6-1 and 4-1 in Region 4-6A.

Picayune 48, Pearl River Central 7

All went right early for the Maroon Tide as they cruised to a victory over the rival Blue Devils in Carriere.

Several Picayune players got in the end zone Friday night, including Austin Samples, Dorian Robinson, Dante Dowdell, Dawson Underwood, Isaac Hickman and Darnell Smith.

“The kids were ready to play this week,” Picayune coach Cody Stogner said. “We showed up and played like we’re capable of for the first time.”

Picayun (8-0, 5-0) travels to Pascagoula next.

Touchdown Admirals! Brown scores from a yard out on 4th & goal from the 1. PAT good. With 6:21 remaining in the 3rd qtr: Gulfport 13, D’Iberville 9. pic.twitter.com/X97rMSaaT7 — Gulfport Athletics (@ghs_athletics) October 24, 2020

D’Iberville 22, Gulfport 13

Senior defensive back/running back Justin Walley saw some action on offense for the first time in a while, and had a big hand in the outcome of Friday’s game at Milner Stadium.

His interception return for a touchdown with 11:29 remaining in the game put the contest out of reach for the Admirals.

Walley, who caught four passes for 40 yards, also had an 8-yard toss from Dwight Williams.

Dre Lenior led D’Iberville on offense with eight carries for 89 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown.

D’Iberville held Gulfport to 131 yards of total offense.

Amarion Fells had seven tackles and one sack for the Warriors (7-0, 5-0).

Ocean Springs 40, St. Martin 0

The Greyhounds (8-1, 4-1) dominated the Yellow Jackets on their short jaunt north of town with junior running back David Humphries running 12 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Ocean Springs sophomore quarterback Brayson Hubbard pitched in nine carries for 66 yards and a TD.

Senior Jak King ran seven times for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

St. Stanislaus 42, Vancleave 35

The Rockachaws rallied from a 28-14 deficit at halftime to pick up the crucial road win.

The SSC defense made some halftime adjustments and quarterback Gage Peterson completed 17 of 31 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Ja’kobe Cameron caught both TD passes of 15 and 11 yards.

On the ground, Chandler Chapman led SSC (6-2, 2-1) with 16 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns.

Vancleave senior quarterback Christian Kelly completed seven of 10 passes for 76 yards and ran 24 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Moss Point 41, Pass Christian 21

The Tigers (6-2, 4-0) closed out the regular season with a convincing win over the Pirates. As Region 8-4A champions, Moss Point will host a first-round playoff game on Nov. 6.

Other football scores

Hattiesburg 33, Long Beach 2

Poplarville 48, Greene County 7

Lumberton 56, Resurrection 0

East Central 44, Pascagoula 30