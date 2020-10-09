Prep Football Roundup: Ocean Springs-Biloxi decided on last-second score, SSC tops Bay

Senior Ethan Hunt kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Ocean Springs football team to a 31-29 victory at Biloxi on Thursday night.

The Greyhounds, playing without injured sophomore quarterback Brayson Hubbard, got 116 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-20 passing from senior Jak King.

Much like Hubbard, King proved potent on the ground with 17 carries for 82 yards and a TD.

“So proud of him. He’s such a leader,” Ocean Springs coach Blake Pennock said of King. “He does so many things for us on offense. We obviously miss Bray a lot. He’s so explosive, but what can you say about Jak and those couple of throws there were huge.”

Hunt’s field goal allows Ocean Springs to rebound from a 27-24 loss to D’Iberville, improving to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 4-6A.

“That was the greatest feeling in the world,” King said of watching Hunt hit the game winner. “I think I’ll be seeing that in my sleep for a few more weeks to come.”

Junior Holton White was King’s top target, catching five passes for 72 yards and a TD.

Junior running back David Humphries led the Greyhounds on the ground with 16 carries for 69 yards. Senior Jahiel McCreary added six rushes for 42 yards.

Biloxi (2-3, 0-3) relied heavily on senior running back K.K. Kendrick, who carried 21 times for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

St. Stanislaus 26, Bay High 23

St. Stanislaus running back Chandler Chapman scored on a 38-yard carry with just under 4 minutes left to close out the scoring in the Rockchaws’ win over Region 8-4A and crosstown rival Bay High at St. Stanislaus on Thursday.

That touchdown was the sophomore’s third of the night and all of them came in the second half. Chandler finished the night with 182 rushing yards, 117 of those yards coming in the final two quarters.

And when the Rockachaws didn’t go to Chapman, they went to their other threat, Kyle Steegall, who added 70 yards rushing and a TD.

“Kyle and Chandler played their butts off,” St. Stanislaus coach Nathan Encrapera said. “I am so proud of the way my kids played tonight.

“I told our kids all week, play your game; don’t make it about us against them. Play St. Stanislaus football. And they bucked up and got it done in the second half.”

St. Stanislaus trailed Bay High 16-7 at halftime, and the deficit spread to as many as ten points (23-13) early in the fourth quarter, but the Rockachaws got a little help from their defense as Brandon Rhodes came up with an interception deep in Tigers’ territory, and Chapman took it into the end zone on the very next play from 12 yards out to put the Rockachaws within three of the Tigers (23-20) with just under 9 minutes remaining in the game.

And once again the Rockachaws’ defense went to work, denying the Tigers a first down on their ensuing possession, while recording a sack.

Noah Cutter’s punt went 46 yards for the Tigers, and the Rockachaws had to start at their own 20. Steegall moved the Rockachaws 23 yards closer on the first snap. A face mask call against Bay High a few plays later moved the ball to the Bay High 38, which set up Chapman’s game-winning carry.

“They made some adjustments in the second half,” Bay High coach Jeremy Turcotte said. “We made some costly penalties, and we couldn’t get a rhythm going. We had some missed tackles defensively. It’s a tale of two halves. They made more mistakes in the first half; we made more mistakes in the second half.”

Bay High scored 9 points in the last minute of the first half, scoring first on a safety as the Tigers recovered a Rock-a-chaws’ snap that went over their quarterback’s head into the end zone.

The Tigers then capitalized on consecutive penalties as two punts went out of bounds following the safety.

Josh Peters connected with Cutter for an 18-yard completion and a score and a 16-7 lead at halftime.

Peters completed six of 10 passes for 77 yards and three touchdowns. Cutter led Bay High rushers with 50 yards on 16 carries.

St. Stanislaus takes a 4-2 record (1-1 in Region 8-4A) to Madison next Friday as they take on St. Joseph. Bay High moves to 3-2 and 1-1 before traveling to Moss Point next Friday.

Harrison Central 35, St. Martin 7

The Red Rebels led 28-0 at the half as they had little trouble putting away the Yellow Jackets in Lyman.

Sophomore quarterback Christian Turner completed six of eight passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Isaiah Atkins three times for 109 yards and a TD.

Senior running back Jaidon McClain ran 11 times for 121 yards and a touchdown. Atavian Ray contributed seven carries for 75 yards and a score.

Harrison Central stands 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 4-6A play ahead of next week’s big road game at Gulfport.

Moss Point 52, Vancleave 44

Moss Point senior quarterback Ruben “Deuce” Lee threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more as the Tigers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 8-4A.

Junior running back Dayan Bilbo had four touchdowns for Vancleave (2-3, 0-1).

Pearl River Central 28, Long Beach 7

Four different Blue Devils (4-3, 1-2 in Region 4-5A) got into the end zone to end a three-game losing streak at Long Beach (1-5, 0-3).

Ty Herring and Destin Coleman both had rushing touchdowns for PRC. On defense, Xa Lockhart and Brady Johnson each returned interceptions for TDs.

Poplarville 42, Stone High 20

Junior running back D.J. Richardbey ran for five touchdowns as Poplarville improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 7-4A.

D’Iberville 46, West Harrison 0

Senior quarterback Dwight Williams completed seven of 10 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD as D’Iberville had little trouble on the road with the Hurricanes.

Senior running back Justice Davis ran eight times for 76 yards and a TD.

Colton Deshazo, who had an 80-yard TD reception, caught four passes for 122 yards.

East Central 14, Wayne County 3

East Central improved 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 4-5A behind another outstanding defensive performance.

The Hornets have allowed just 10 points over the last eight quarters of action.

Resurrection 28, Richton 0

Senior Will Clemens ran for a pair of touchdowns on the road as RCS improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 8-1A.

Miller Kay also had a rushing TD and Terrance Packer had a 20-yard interception return for a TD.

Other scores

Gautier 49, Pascagoula 27

East Marion 26, St. Patrick 6

Northwest Rankin 52, George County 27

South Jones 49, Pass Christian 24