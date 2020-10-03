Prep Football Roundup: Pascagoula senior has a career game, Moss Point smothers SSC

Pascagoula senior defensive back Antonio Sanford had a massive career game with four interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 44-20 win over Hattiesburg at War Memorial Stadium.

He returned two of his interceptions for touchdowns as Pascagoula (3-2, 2-0) rallied from a 20-14 deficit with under 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Sanford’s four interceptions tie the Pascagoula High School record, which was held by Gene Winstead from a 1961 game against Picayune.

His two interception returns for touchdowns also tied a school record, joining Tommy Woodson, who did it in a 1970 game against Moss Point.

Moss Point 26, St. Stanislaus 0

The Moss Point football team cleared 300 yards on offense while holding the Rockachaws to just 3 yards in a decisive victory for the Tigers.

Moss Point senior quarterback Ruben Lee accounted for three of his team’s touchdowns — two runs of 11 and 4 yards and a 22-yard pass to Chanton Millender.

Sophomore running back Lyntavius Feazell also pitched in a 12-yard touchdown run for the Tigers (3-2, 1-0 in Region 8-4A).

The Moss Point defense sacked the SSC quarterback six times and forced six 3-and-out drives by the Rockachaws (3-2, 0-1).

Coast prep football stars

▪ Justin Walley, D’Iberville — 302 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD; 12 tackles

▪ Antonio Sanford, Pascagoula — 4 interceptions, fumble recover, 2 interception returns for TD

▪ Dorian Robinson, Picayune — 29 carries for 130 yards, game-winning TD

▪ Carmello Simpson, Bay High — 4 TD runs

▪ M.J. Daniels, George County — thew for a TD, returned a punt for a TD and returned an interception for a TD

Picayune 47, Gautier 43

Dorian Robinson ran 5 yards for a touchdown with 21 seconds remaining to give the Maroon Tide (5-0, 2-0) the victory in a shootout on the road.

Picayune played without three starters due to COVID-19 reasons, coach Cody Stogner said.

Robinson filled in for senior Austin Samples at running back and carried 29 times for 130 yards.

Picayune senior quarterback Isaac Hickman cleared 150 yards passing for the second consecutive week and had a TD run.

“We played so many guys both ways,” Stogner said. “We caught a few breaks and got the stops when we needed to. We were able to get in the end zone one more time.”

Harrison Central 42, Biloxi 14

The Red Rebels scored the final 28 points of the game behind a balanced attack on offense to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 4-6A.

Harrison Central sophomore quarterback Christian Turner completed 14 of 23 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran five times for 26 yards and a TD.

The Red Rebels had a pair of running backs clear 100 yards with Jaidon McClain leading the way with 18 times for 141 yards, one touchdown and a 2-point conversion. Atavian Ray added 10 carries for 120 yards.

Isaiah Atkins was Turner’s top target with 10 catches for 106 yards and two TDs.

Bay High 45, Pass Christian 43

The Bay High football team (3-1, 1-0 in 8-4A) turned to its ground game and that proved to be the difference as the Tigers rallied for the win in Bay St. Louis.

Sophomore Carmello Simpson rushed for four touchdowns and junior Noah Cutter got in the end zone three times, including a 2-yarder with 3 minutes to go for the decisive score.

Pass Christian (1-3, 0-2) scored a touchdown with 25 seconds left, but the Pirates failed to get in the end zone for the 2-point conversion.

“It’s good to be 1-0 in district,” Bay High coach Jeremy Turcotte. “It’s important to survive to Friday (at St. Stanislaus.) We’ve got to keep everybody healthy before we go between the walls.”

St. Martin 21, Salmen (La.) 9

Jerryn Sandifer ran for a pair of touchdowns and Aden Burney had his own 10-yard TD with 6:15 remaining to clinch the win on the road in Slidell.

A late interception by Obadiah Cooper helped ice the game for the Yellow Jackets (3-3).

George County 28, Brandon 10

George County senior M.J. Daniels threw for a touchdown, returned a punt for a TD and returned an interception for a touchdown as the Rebels (1-3, 1-1) picked up their first win of the season in Lucedale.

Stone 40, Purvis 22

Junior receiver Josiah Brown caught three passes for 150 yards as the Tomcats jumped out to a 26-0 lead at the half and cruised to the win in Perkinston.

Stone High stands 2-2 overall and 1-0 in Region 7-4A.

Other scores

Wayne County 28, Pearl River Central 7

Poplarville 69, Forrest County AHS 8

Stringer 25, Resurrection 10

D’Iberville 27, Ocean Springs 24