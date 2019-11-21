Patrick’s Picks: Will Picayune-W. Jones become a 5A reality? Gulfport seeks revenge.

It’s been widely assumed this season that Picayune and West Jones were destined to meet in the Class 5A South State title game, but it’s no sure thing that they’ll survive Friday night.

In a pair of games that will decide which teams reach the South State round, Picayune (12-0) plays host to Laurel (10-2) and Wayne County (8-3) travels to West Jones (12-0).

The Wayne County-West Jones contest is a rematch of a 31-10 win for the Mustangs in Soso on Sept. 13.

As for Laurel, it’s out for revenge after falling 41-22 to the Maroon Tide in this round of the playoffs a year ago.

It’s difficult to see the Golden Tornadoes winning on the road considering how good the Maroon Tide have been on offense, averaging 52.8 points and 494.8 yards a game.

As long as senior running back Cameron Thomas keeps up the pace, it’s hard to see anyone preventing Picayune from playing for a Class 5A state title in Hattiesburg. He has 208 carries for 2,805 yards and 39 touchdowns. Picayune has always had one of the state’s best rushing attacks, but this may be the most explosive group that head coach Dodd Lee has had in his 24 years as the head coach there.

The Picayune defense has been vulnerable to a strong passing game this season, and Laurel does feature a balanced offense.

Still, I don’t see Picayune being denied a shot at a South State title.

With a Picayune win, the Maroon Tide will either be on the road at West Jones or at home vs. Wayne County next week.

I like West Jones as the winner over Wayne County.

My pick: Picayune 42, Laurel 24.

Here are my other predictions for Friday night:

Oak Grove 35, Gulfport 28: The two teams will meet for the second time this season at Milner Stadium after the first game didn’t go very well for the Admirals (10-2)

Oak Grove thumped Gulfport 37-13 on Sept. 6, but there’s plenty more on the line in this second-round Class 6A battle.

After Gulfport senior quarterback Cade Crosby completed just eight of 12 passes for 117 yards in the previous meeting, expect the Long Beach transfer to let loose on Friday night. Since taking over as the starter against Oak Grove, Crosby has shown progress with each week. The Samford baseball commit has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions.

While Gulfport has gotten better since September, especially on offense, Oak Grove (9-3) has also shown significant improvement as the season has gone on.

Oak Grove may offer the most balanced offense that Gulfport has seen this season with a 2,000-yard passer in senior quarterback Damon Stewart and a 1,000-yard rusher in senior Nick Milsap.

The winner gets the victor of Petal-Brandon in the next round.

Resurrection 21, Richton 20: This game, which will be played at Gautier, is another in-season rematch after Richton fell 25-8 at Resurrection on Oct. 12.

Resurrection will have to get running back/linebacker Zack Switzer going on the ground on offense. Coming off a four-touchdown performance, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior has 140 carries for 1,096 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Switzer, who has gained the attention of junior college programs recently, is also one of team’s top players on defense with 107 tackles.

“He’s not only our running back, but he’s also our region MVP defensively,” RCS coach Lavon Capers said. “He never leaves the field. He plays all night long.”

Richton is led by a senior quarterback by the name of Dylan Farve … no relation to the Dylan Favre who starred at QB for St. Stanislaus and went on to play at Mississippi State and Tennessee-Martin.

Farve has thrown for 1,086 yards and 10 touchdowns and run for 1,068 yards and 22 touchdowns.

“Their quarterback is a phenomenal player,” Capers said. “He’s the best player we’ve played all year for sure.”

The winner plays either Leflore County or Lumberton at Class 1A South State.

South Pike 35, Poplarville 21: With Greene County stunned by Lawrence County last week, South Pike (12-0) is the heavy favorite to win Class 4A South State entering Friday’s game at Poplarville.

South Pike senior quarterback Dontavious Turner has been a nightmare for opponents all year, throwing for 1,535 yards and 22 touchdowns and running for 1,334 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Turner committed to USM, picking the Golden Eagles over South Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe.

Poplarville (7-5) has been a solid defensive team this year, but the Hornets will have to play their best game yet to advance.