Gulfport remembers former player with alma mater after Ocean Springs win November 02, 2019 12:36 AM

After Gulfport beat Ocean Springs 21-10 Friday night, the team, cheerleaders and band came together to remember Zae Crain. Crain, a former Admiral defensive back, died in a car crash in July. They dedicated the alma mater to Crain after the game.