Prep Roundup: St. Stanislaus-Pass decided on late kick, Vancleave earns playoff bid

Davon Klein kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give Pass Christian a 38-35 win over St. Stanislaus in Pass Christian on Friday.

The two teams came into Friday night’s game as even as two teams can be. They had identical records, overall, 6-3 and 2-1, and they were tied five times over the course of the game. But with 2.6 seconds left, Klein’s kick pierced the uprights, and the Pirates (7-3, 3-1) claimed the second place spot in Region 8-4A and the privilege of hosting a playoff game next week.

“Davon is as tough as nails,” said Pirates coach Blake Pennock. “He has only missed one kick all year long. I knew when we did not get it (score) on the third down, we moved it right there in the middle. And he kicked it right through.

“The way our kids have fought all year long and believed in me and believed in our program and what we stand for, this couldn’t have happened a better way for them tonight.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Pass Christian host Purvis (6-5) in the first round of the playoffs. The Pirates won at Purvis 39-36 on Sept. 6.

Klein as determined to come through for his teammates.

“It was very nerve-racking,” he said of the game-winning field goal. “It was kind of scary, but I got it done.”

The Pirates trailed twice in the first half, but Gordon Ward scored with just over 19 seconds remaining in the first half, and after Klein’s third successful PAT kick of the night, the Pirates never trailed again.

The Pirates opened the second half with a four-play scoring drive, highlighted by 12-yard run by Huu Nguyen and a 26-yard completion from Dustin Allison to Kameron White. Ward capped the drive with a one-yard carry for the score.

Allison completed 13 of 23 passes for 191 yards, including a 14-yard scoring toss to White for a touchdown. Nguyen finished with 10 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Moffett added a TD on a 58-yard interception return early in the second quarter.

SSC’s high octane offense was solid as Max Favre completed 23 of 33 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Lee Negrotto finished with nine receptions for 122 yards, including touchdown catches of 10 and 25 yards. He also added a 9-yard rushing score. Bradley Darby finished with 10 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown catch. Dallas Payne had 8 catches for 79 yards.

The Rockachaws (6-4, 2-2) finished in third place in Region 8-4A and they will make the difficult trek to play Poplarville in the first round of the playoffs.

Stone High 48, Forrest County AHS: Stone High (3-6, 2-3) clinched a spot in the Class 4A playoffs with the victory and will travel to Moss Point (3-6) in the first round.

The Tomcats never trailed in the game and led 41-7 after three quarters.

Vancleave 37, Bay High 21: The Bulldogs (5-5, 2-2) clinched a playoff berth with the victory and will travel to Greene County (7-3) in the first round.

Vancleave sophomore running back Dayan Bilbo had a big kickoff return to set up Vancleave’s first score and a pair of rushing touchdowns to help lead the way.

St. Martin 56, West Harrison 21: St. Martin senior running back Jay McGee ran for four touchdowns to lead the Yellow Jackets. His scoring runs were for 51, 4, 29 and 52 yards.

St. Martin improves to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in Region 4-6A.

D’Iberville 33, Harrison Central 7: D’Iberville’s Cam Fairley ran 15 times for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the Warriors (8-2, 5-1) on the ground.

D’Iberville junior quarterback Dwight Williams completed eight of 14 for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Harrison Central (4-6, 2-4) was eliminated from the postseason with the loss.

Biloxi 28, Hancock 7: Biloxi junior quarterback Chad O’Neil ran 12 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and also added a passing TD for the Indians (8-2, 4-2).

Biloxi junior running back K.K. Kendrick had 19 rushes for a team leading 149 yards.

Sebastian Fausett led Hancock with 26 carries for 139 yards.

Biloxi clinched a playoff bid with the victory.

East Central 30, Pearl River Central 17: East Central senior quarterback Will Young got the scoring going with a 49-yard touchdown toss to Sam Wall and the Hornets managed to hold off PRC in the second half.

Young added two more rushing scores and senior running back Teshun McGee contributed his own 20-yard TD run.

East Central improves to 6-4 overal and 3-3 in Region 4-5A.

Picayune 63, Pascagoula 14: Kade Turnage, Cam Thomas, Elijah Jenkins, Jalen Hall, Jashawn Lee and Austin Samples all got in the end zone for the Maroon Tide (10-0, 6-0).

Thomas led the way with three touchdowns for Picayune.

Poplarville 35, Sumrall 0: Ethan Taylor and Zac Owen each had a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead Poplarville (5-5, 4-1). The Hornets will host St. Stanislaus in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Resurrection 42, Salem 12: The Eagles finish the regular season 8-2 overall and 6-1 in Region 4-1A.

Collins 32, St. Patrick 13: The Fighting Irish finish the season with a 5-5 overall mark and an 0-4 record in Region 8-2A.

Other scores: Wayne County 48, Long Beach 7; Petal 42, George County 7; Hattiesburg 45, Gautier 21.