Prep Roundup: Favre lights up the scoreboard for St. Stanislaus, Biloxi rolls

St. Stanislaus quarterback Max Favre drops back to pass against Vancleave on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Bay St. Louis. Sea Coast Echo

Senior quarterback Max Favre threw for six touchdown passes in just over three quarters of play as the St. Stanislaus Rockachaws rolled past Vancleave 49-7 in Bay St. Louis on Thursday.

Friday’s game marked the second consecutive week that Favre has hit the six-touchdown mark and he has 25 touchdown tosses over the last five games. His season total stands at 33 with eight interceptions.

Favre’s aerial assault started on the game’s first play from scrimmage as he connected with Bradley Darby over the top of the Bulldogs’ secondary for a 56-yard score. The Rockachaws’ defense held the Bulldogs to a net of 8 yards on their first possession, and Favre went to work again, capping an eight-play drive with a 7-yard scoring toss to Dallas Payne, giving the Rocks a 14-0 lead, a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

“They were playing man coverage on what I would say are the best receivers in the state,” Favre said. “I was just giving them a chance.”

Payne accounted for three of the six touchdowns, the 7-yarder in the first quarter, an 8-yard reception for a score in the second quarter and a 48-yard reception for a score late in the third quarter.

“He just put it in a spot where we could catch the ball, and we made plays,” Payne said. “I feel like we are on a hot streak right now, like nobody can stop us. We’ve found out what’s working for us.”

“I feel like we know who we are and know what we can do,” added Favre. “We’re just going out and doing it.”

Favre, who is the nephew of NFL legend Brett Favre, completed nine of 18 passes for 222 yards with at least a couple of passes that should have been caught.

“Max did a great job of putting the ball in the right place for our guys to make plays,” St. Stanislaus coach Nathan Encrapera said. “I feel this is where we want to be at this time of the season, on both sides of the ball. I think our guys played with a certain swagger like they expected to play well. We’ve gotten better with every game. Our guys are playing with a lot of confidence.”

Grant Sides scored a touchdown for the defense on an 83-yard interception return with just under 10 minutes remaining on the game clock to close out the scoring for the Rockachaws.

Payne finished the game with 5 receptions for 82 yards and three touchdowns, followed by Darby with three receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. Davien Lagarde added a score on a screen pass from Favre 24 yards out.

The Rockachaws, who are alone in second place in Region 8-4A, will play Pass Christian next Friday,

Vancleave’s lone score in the game came on a 7-yard Christian Kell keeper with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter.

“They had a good game plan,” Bulldogs coach Kevin Fant said. “The decision was to try to mix it up and to see what was working. Defensively, they had a good game plan. Where we got whipped tonight was on mentality. They came ready to play and had a great physical mentality. We couldn’t match it.”

Vancleave dropped to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in region play with its final game against Bay High next week in Vancleave.

Greene County 26, Poplarville 7: Drake Henderson ran 68 yards for a touchdown to put the game to rest at 19-7 with 6:05 remaining, allowing the Wildcats to close out Poplarville on its home field.

The win by Greene County (6-3, 4-0) ended Poplarville’s run of three consecutive Region 7-4A championships. The Hornets dropped to 4-5 overall and 3-1 in region play.

Henderson had a pair of touchdown runs and Poplarville’s lone score was a 17-yard run by Ethan Taylor.

Biloxi 48, West Harrison 7: Junior running back K.K. Kendrick got the Biloxi offense going early with a pair of first-quarter touchdown runs as the Indians (7-2, 3-2) had little trouble picking up the road victory.

Biloxi junior quarterback Chad O’Neal followed with a 3-yard touchdown run of his own and an 8-yard touchdown toss to Jervin Smith to give Biloxi a 27-0 lead at halftime.

Llanes Dickerson led West Harrison with 19 carries for 100 yards.

Hattiesburg 55, Long Beach 0: The Bearcats dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in Region 4-5A.

Wayne County 34, Gautier 7: After being held to just 49 yards in the first half, the Gators got on the board with a kickoff return for a touchdown to begin the second half. But that was all the points Gautier (2-7, 1-4) could muster in Waynesboro.

George County 22, Terry 6: Junior quarterback M.J. Daniels threw for three touchdowns as the Rebels (6-3, 3-2) handled their business on the road.

A 64-yard pass from Daniels to sophomore Trent Howell gave the Rebels a 20-6 lead in the third quarter, putting the game to out of reach for Terry (2-8, 0-5).

Stone High 42, Sumrall 0: Sophomore Carlos Brown ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tomcats (2-6, 1-3) to their first Region 7-4A victory. Brown’s longest run was a 65-yarder in the first quarter.