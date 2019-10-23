Several South Mississippi prep football games moved to Thursday due to weather

Some of this week’s high school football games in South Mississippi have been moved due to the forecast of thunderstorms in the area on Friday night.

All of the games that have been moved will be played at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Games slated for Thursday night are:

Greene County at Poplarville

Stone High at Sumrall

George County at Terry

Long Beach at Hattiesburg

Gautier at Wayne County

Friday’s schedule includes:

Gulfport at D’Iberville

West Harrison at Biloxi

Hancock at Harrison Central

St. Martin at Ocean Springs

Pascagoula at East Central

Pearl River Central at Picayune

Pass Christian at Moss Point

Vancleave at St. Stanislaus

Lumberton at Resurrection