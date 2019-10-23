High School Sports
Several South Mississippi prep football games moved to Thursday due to weather
Some of this week’s high school football games in South Mississippi have been moved due to the forecast of thunderstorms in the area on Friday night.
All of the games that have been moved will be played at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Games slated for Thursday night are:
Greene County at Poplarville
Stone High at Sumrall
George County at Terry
Long Beach at Hattiesburg
Gautier at Wayne County
Friday’s schedule includes:
Gulfport at D’Iberville
West Harrison at Biloxi
Hancock at Harrison Central
St. Martin at Ocean Springs
Pascagoula at East Central
Pearl River Central at Picayune
Pass Christian at Moss Point
Vancleave at St. Stanislaus
Lumberton at Resurrection
