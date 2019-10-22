Volleyball Roundup: Six Coast teams advance to state semifinals at Mississippi State

OLA’s Rebecca Walk had a big game Monday as OLA advanced to the Class I state semifinals.

They’re heading back to Starkville.

Behind the stellar play of South Alabama commit Rebecca Walk, Our Lady Academy swept past Madison St. Joseph in straight sets 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-12) in the second round of the MHSAA Class I Volleyball playoffs on Monday afternoon.

The Lady Crescents (35-5) will face Belmont in the semifinals at Mississippi State at noon on Thursday in Starkville. OLA is seeking its eighth straight Class I volleyball state championship.

“I thought we played well tonight. We lost our concentration at times, but overall we passed the ball very well, attacked and did things well,” said OLA coach Mike Meyers. “We’re very excited to be headed back to Starkville for the state tournament.”

Walk led OLA with 11 points, 22 kills, six blocks and 10 digs.

“I thought we played really well as a team today,” Walk said. “We were really focused early on and just had to control the ball and play our game and we would be fine. Excited about going back to Mississippi State and if we can stay focus it’ll be our year again.”

Ashley Bulot had 11 points and 20 assists, while Camille Cottone had 18 points, 10 kills and 12 digs. Kate Funk had 11 assists for the Lady Crescents.

“We weren’t really quite sure what to expect because we hadn’t played them, but the girls did a great job of setting the tone early,” Meyers said. “We felt like if we could pass the ball and control the ball and attack, we would be alright and that’s the way it worked.”

CLASS 6A

Brandon 3, Hancock 0: The Lady Bulldogs swept the Lady Hawks in straight sets 25-22, 25-13 and 25-19 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs on Tuesday night.

Brandon (25-13) will face Lewisburg in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Mississippi State.

“We left all out on the floor, but we made too many errors,” Hancock coach Lynsey Gayden said. “We definitely could’ve played better, and Brandon just outplayed us. We fought to the end and we will be back next year.”

The Lady Hawks finish the year 21-15.

Ocean Springs 3, Oak Grove 0: The Lady Greyhounds swept the Lady Warriors in straight sets 25-19, 25-23 and 25-20. Ocean Springs will face Clinton in the semifinals at 6 p.m. at MSU on Thursday.

CLASS 5A

East Central 3, West Jones 0: The Lady Hornets swept the Lady Mustangs in straight sets 25-15, 26-24 and 25-13. East Central will face Center Hill in the semifinals at MSU at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Long Beach 3, South Jones 1: The Lady Bearcats defeated the Lady Braves in four sets losing the first set 25-18, but won the next three sets 25-11, 25-16 and 25-10. Long Beach will face New Hope in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Class 4A

Vancleave 3, Sumrall 0: The Lady Bulldogs swept the Lady Bobcats in straight sets 25-9, 25-15 and 25-10. Vancleave will face Caledonia in the semifinals at MSU at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Bay High 4, Northeast Jones 1: The all-Lady Tiger match-up saw Bay High winning in four sets. Bay won the first two sets 25-16, 25-22, dropped the third set 25-18 and won the fourth set 25-18. Bay High will face New Albany in the semifinals at MSU at 2 pm. on Thursday.

CLASS I

St. Andrew’s 3, Resurrection 2: It would take all five sets, but the Lady Saints rallied for the victory. The Lady Eagles won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-21, but St. Andrew’s won the next three sets 25-18, 25-23 and 15-13.