Ocean Springs Sports Hall of Fame set to induct 13 into the Class of 2019

The Ocean Springs Sports Hall of Fame will welcome its second class of inductees on Saturday.

Thirteen former Greyhound athletes and coaches comprise this year’s class, who join the 16 members of 2018’s inaugural class.

“There’s nothing unlucky about these thirteen Greyhound legends,” Ocean Springs athletic director Mark Hubbard said. “We have athletes and coaches that led the Blue and Grey to state championships on the field, but more importantly, mentored thousands of student-athletes over the last half century. Our selection committee has once again done an outstanding job.”

The second annual Ocean Springs Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Ocean Springs Civic Center. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Ocean Springs athletic office at 2730 Bienville Blvd. and at the door.

The 2019 inductees into the Ocean Springs Sports Hall of Fame are:

David “Moe” Beaugez: 3-sport star in the early 1960s. Played quarterback, linebacker, safety and kicked extra points. Named All-Conference every year from 1962-65.

David Beaugez: Named All-State in soccer in 1989 when we scored 24 goals and had 23 assists. Also starred in baseball, track and football, where he earned 2nd Team All-State honors his senior year was named to the All-Decade team for the 1980s.

Richard Daniels: Played for legendary head football coach Hugh Pepper and lost just four games in three seasons in the late 1970s. Named the Ocean Springs Defensive Player of the Decade for the 1970s. Named All-Gulf Coast Conference in baseball.

Alvin Endt: 3-sport star at Ocean Springs High School in the early 1950s. Part of the 1951 region championship team. Elected to the Ocean Springs Board of Alderman in 1965. Also served on the Jackson County Board of Supervisors and served in the Mississippi House of Representatives for 15 years.

Nicole Barnes Gazzo: 3-year letterman in track and field, Gazzo ran the hurdles, several relays and competed in the high jump. She still holds the school record in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Was the first Ocean Springs female student to earn a track scholarship. Lettered in Cross Country and Indoor and Outdoor Track in her freshman year at Southern Miss.

Billy Hubbard: Began his career as a teacher and coach at Ocean Springs High School in 1959. Worked with head coaches Tommy Glass, Shannon Suarez and Hugh Pepper. Named principal at OSHS in 1971 and held that position for the next 22 years.

David Jalanavich: Rushed for ten touchdowns during 1964 football season. Scored 20 touchdowns the next season. Played one season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he set records for receptions and receiving yards in a season, touchdown catches in a game and a season, and the most points scored in a game, which he still holds to this day.

Curtis Lloyd: Began playing varsity football as an 8th grader and earned five varsity letters on the gridiron. He also earned four varsity letters each in basketball and baseball. Played offensive guard and linebacker at Mississippi State, where he lettered all four years.

Ira Mobley: Born and raised in Ocean Springs, Mobley starred on the first baseball team at Southern University. Held the Jaguars’ record for highest batting average, until future Hall of Famer Lou Brock broke his record. Played in the Negro Leagues for Birmingham Black Barons and the Kansas City Monarchs. Worked in the Moss Point School District for nearly 35 years.

Chris Sabino: 3-year letterman in football, track and basketball. Named First Team All-District as a wide receiver and was a finalist for Gatorade and Parade All-American honors. Played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Western Illinois University, where he was named to the Missouri Valley Conference’s 1994 All-Newcomer First Team Offense.

Nicky Seymour: 3-sport star for the Greyhounds in the early 1990s. Seymour was the only true freshman to start a football game Southern Miss. Intercepted five passes in his career in Hattiesburg. Played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back for the Mississippi Firedogs indoor team.

Richard Thurman: 3-sport star in the early 1970s. Scored 11 touchdowns and led the Hounds in scoring. Played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and earned a spot in the North/South All-Star game both years.

Reed Webb: Earned 11 varsity letters at Ocean Springs High School. Team captain of Hugh Pepper’s first team, the 1963 undefeated Gulf Coast Conference champions. All-State honors his senior year. A 3-year started at Ole Miss, where he helped guide the Rebels to bowl games in 1966 and 1967.