St. Martin Athletics Hall of Fame honors 12 as part of the Class of 2019

The second class for the St. Martin Athletics Hall of Fame has been unveiled with a total of 10 former coaches and athletes being inducted into the Class of 2019.

Those 10 are joined by two former St. Martin educators, who received the Hall of Fame’s Spirit Award.

The banquet for this year’s class is set for Jan. 25 at a site to be determined.

Here you have them, the St. Martin Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2019:

Joan Fountain: The 1960 graduate was a standout forward for the basketball team from 1957-60, earning an All-State selection in 1960. She led her team to a runner-up finish in the South State tournament in 1960.

Harrell Babuchna: The 1966 graduate was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and track. He was an all-conference selection at fullback from 1964-66, an all-tournament guard in basketball and won first place in the 1965 District 8 Class A shot put.

Art Fountain: The 1969 graduate was a captain on the 1968 football team, playing halfback and cornerback. He was the Most Valuable Offensive Back in 1968.

Jack Cox: Volunteered as a track coach starting in 1977 and was a National Institute of Education teacher in 1975. He also served as an assistant girls basketball coach and head girls basketball coach in 1977-78. He coached district champions in 1982, 83 and 84.

Steve Gipson: The 1974 graduate was an all-conference and all-district selection in basketball. He also played in the Mississippi High School All-Star Basketball game in 1974.

Shari Wronko: The 1975 graduate was a two-sport star in basketball and track. She played basketball at Southeastern Louisiana, helping lead the program to the AIAW championship in 1977. She was an all-district and all-conference selection in basketball at St. Martin.

Debbie Hughes: After starting as a teacher at St. Martin in 1978, she coached volleyball for 36 years and softball for 17. She coached district champions in volleyball in 1995, 1998, 2006-07 and 2008-09. She won a volleyball South State title in 1997-98. She retired in 2014 with 457 wins and 255 losses.

Greg Williams: The 1980 graduate is a St. Martin legend as a player and coach. He played basketball and baseball for the Yellow Jackets, becoming a three-year letterman in basketball, earning a Sun Herald All-Coast selection in 1980. He was also a Sun Herald All-Coast selection in baseball as a pitcher. He became an assistant baseball coach at St. Martin in 1985 and was elevated to head coach in 1987. Williams won division titles in 1985-1986,1989,1993,1998,2001, 2005 and 2011. He completed his 30-year coaching career at St. Martin in 2014 with 635 wins and 470 losses.

Scotty Jurich: The 1986 graduate was a two-sport athlete in basketball and basketball. He was all-conference choice and an all-district selection in basketball in 1986. He was a baseball MVP for St. Martin in 1985 and 1986. He signed to play baseball at South Alabama and later transferred to Southern Miss, where he was an All-Metro Conference selection as a middle infielder.

Joe Rankin: The 1998 graduate was a baseball star who was named to the Sun Herald All-Coast Team in 1998. He played baseball at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Southern University, where he was the 2002 SWAC Pitcher of the Year. He became the softball coach at St. Martin in 2010, leading the team to four district titles and South State runner-up finishes in three seasons. He became the Alcorn State fast-pitch softball coach in 2014 and was named the SWAC Coach of the Year in 2016.

St. Martin Athletic Hall of Fame Spirit Award Inductees

The St. Martin Athletic Hall of Fame Spirit Award for 2019 goes to Vadis Perkins and Michele Perkins:

Vadis Perkins: She teaching English at St. Martin in 1978 and received numerous honors for her efforts in the classroom. She sponsored Beta Club, Drama Club, News on Shores and the mentoring program. She retired in 2008 after 35 years.

Michele Perkins: An elementary teacher who handled before- and after-school daycare programs. She also worked as an assistant principal at St. Martin Middle School and St. Martin East Elementary. She was an educator, director and assistant principal for 17 years.