Prep Roundup: Moss Point QB puts up big numbers, Pascagoula plays late into night

Bay High Noah Cutter (24) receives a pass and fights off Pass Christian Reese Gorman (15) for extra yardage during the game between Bay High and Pass Christian at Pass Christian, Friday, October 4, 2019. Special to the Sun Herald

Moss Point junior quarterback Ruben Lee turned in an outstanding performance as the Tigers picked up their first win of the season, 46-38, at St. Stanislaus Friday night.

Lee completed 21 of 29 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 11 times for 75 yards and two TDs.

Both teams put up big yardage on offense, but it was a defensive play that decided the game when senior Caleb Lee picked off SSC quarterback Max Favre at the Moss Point 16 with 3:33 remaining to close out the victory.

Moss Point junior Dominick Dees also had a nice night in the ground game, running 13 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Favre completed 27 of 40 passes for 434 yards and four touchdowns. His top target was senior receiver Dallas Payne, who caught 10 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Moss Point improved to 1-5 and 1-0 in Region 8-4A. SSC dropped to 3-3 and 0-1.

D’Iberville 28, Ocean Springs 14: Senior athlete Jaden Walley again set the tone for the Warriors, running 16 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a pair of passes for 36 yards.

Junior quarterback Dwight Williams completed seven of 12 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns for D’Iberville (5-1, 2-0)

Ocean Springs senior quarterback Blake Noblin ran 12 times for 93 yards and a TD.

Pascagoula 26, Hattiesburg 7: In a game that involved a significant weather delay, the Panthers (3-3, 1-1) ended a three-game losing streak by scoring all 20 points in the second half.

Pascagoula senior running back Cory Walker had two touchdown runs of 11 yards another for 40 to lead the offense. Kayvon Barnes also contributed a 52-yard TD run.

The game finished at 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

Brandon 29, George County 6: A second-quarter touchdown toss from Jonathan Havard to M.J. Daniels proved to be the only score for the Rebels (4-2, 1-1). Brandon (5-2, 2-0) put up 27 unanswered points in the second half.

Biloxi 28, Harrison Central 26: Junior running back K.K. Kendrick ran for three first-half touchdowns to allow the Indians to build a 28-7 lead at halftime.

Biloxi (5-1, 1-1) also got a crucial 60-yard interception return for a touchdown by Dajour Brown just before the half.

Harrison Central junior running back Jaidon McClain had a rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 28-26, but the Red Rebels’ two-point conversion failed. Harrison Central dropped to 3-3 and 1-1.

Gulfport 36, West Harrison 8: Gulfport senior quarterback Cade Crosby threw for three touchdowns, two to Deshun Shields, as the Admirals improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 4-6A.

William Jones and Tyran Gable also had rushing scores for Gulfport, which hosts Hancock next.

St. Martin 54, Hancock 35: Kevin Ferguson ran for three second-half touchdowns to allow the Yellow Jackets (5-1, 1-1) to pick up the road victory.

Jay McGee also had a pair of rushing scores and quarterback Patrick Greer had touchdown passes to Makia Hebert and Marqez Glispy.

East Central 63, Long Beach 18: Six different Hornets got in the end zone as East Central (4-2, 1-1) cruised to the victory in Hurley.

ECHS senior quarterback Will Young had two rushing scores and a passing touchdown to Matt Stringfellow.

Senior running back Teshun McGee, who had four carries for 126 yards, finished with three touchdowns, including a long of 69 early in the second quarter.

Dylan Grinsteinner, Pierce Tullos and Brady Fant also added rushing scores for the Hornets. Grinsteinner led ECHS with 11 carries for 159 yards.

Picayune 55, Gautier 0: Cameron Thomas had three touchdowns and Austin Samples added two more as Picayune (6-0, 2-0) built a 34-0 lead at the half and cruised to the home victory.

Resurrection Catholic 34, Stringer 20: RCS (6-0) put together a 20-point fourth quarter to pick up a crucial Region 4-1A victory over Stringer, which led 14-0 in the first quarter, in Gautier.

Zack Switzer had three rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles’ offense and Riley Matthews threw a pair of touchdowns — one Elijah Watts and another to Javid Shedwick.

Kameron Creer also had a touchdown toss — a 27-yarder to Will Clemens in the first half.

Three games postponed: Lightning in Eatonville forced the postponement of the second half of St Patrick-North Forrest until 6 p.m. on Monday at North Forrest with the Eagles leading 12-0.

The Stone High-Purvis contest was scoreless in the first quarter when officials decided not to finish the game until 10 a.m. on Saturday at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville.

Severe weather forced the Poplarville-Forrest County AHS game to be pushed back to 7 p.m. on Saturday in Brooklyn.

Wayne County beat Pearl River Central 21-6 in a game that didn’t finish until after midnight.