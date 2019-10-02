Coast lands 14 high school football standouts on All-Star rosters

SHARE COPY LINK

The Coast will have three players competing in this year’s Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game, which will take place at noon on Dec. 14 in at Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.

Picayune senior offensive lineman Deonta Reed, D’Iberville senior athlete Jaden Walley and George County senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson are all included on the roster for the state’s premier all-star event.

All three players were named to the Sun Herald’s 2018 All-South Mississippi Team and were included on this year’s preseason squad.

Reed is a 6-foot-2, 330-pound lineman who holds scholarship offers from Alcorn State, Jackson State and several junior colleges. Picayune is the Sun Herald’s No. 1 team and holds a record of 5-0. Reed has helped pave the way for 2,003 rushing yards through five games for the Maroon Tide.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Walley is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete who has verbally committed to Mississippi State. Walley has played multiple positions for the Warriors, but he is listed as a receiver on the Mississippi roster. He has thrown for 130 yards and two touchdowns and run 47 times for 259 yards and a TD. As a receiver, he has two catches for 95 yards for the Warriors (4-1).

Jackson is one of the most sought-after defensive linemen in the nation. He has yet to make a college choice and his top five schools are Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and LSU. So far in his senior year, the 6-foot-2, 330-pound Jackson has 33 tackles, five sacks and 15 tackles for negative yardage for the Rebels (4-1).

There are 11 more players who received invites Wednesday to take part in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 at Gulfport’s Milner Stadium.

Coast players who made the Bernard Blackwell Classic are: Picayune offensive lineman Timothy Jay Mickle, Gulfport offensive lineman J.T. Zakkak, Biloxi offensive lineman Ryan Spiers, Hancock offensive lineman Christian Sapp, Stone High offensive lineman Zach Bond, Gulfport receiver Deshun Shields, Gulfport receiver Tommie Johnson, Gautier receiver Jordan Irving, Stone High defensive back Anthony Petty, East Central linebacker Zach Jones and Gautier linebacker Drake Thornton.