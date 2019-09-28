Prep Roundup: George County earns a ‘really big’ win, D’Iberville controls Biloxi

Picayune football tops East Central in Hurley Picayune football coach Dodd Lee discusses his team’s win at East Central. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Picayune football coach Dodd Lee discusses his team’s win at East Central.

D’Iberville put together a 15-play drive on its opening possession at Biloxi, and a similar story played out for the rest of the game Friday night as the visitors handed the Indians 31-12 loss in the Region 4-6A opener for both teams.

The Warriors’ opening drive featured 14 running plays by three different ball carriers and a 7-yard pass completion. The Warriors picked up four first downs on the opening possession and the tone was set as Biloxi’s defense was on the field for more than 8 minutes of game clock during that stretch.

Biloxi (4-1, 0-1) scored on its initial possession of the evening also, but D’Iberville (4-1, 1-0) responded with another long, pounding drive, this time 13 plays that consumed more than 7 minutes of game clock.

“What we’re doing now we give ourselves a chance to win ball games,” D’Iberville coach Larry Dolan said. “We have grown a lot. We’re getting better every week. It’s one game. It’s no more important than the one next week.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cameron Fairley capped the Warriors’ opening drive with a 1-yard carry for the score.

K.K. Kendrick sparked the Indians with a 35-yard kickoff return to give them good field position at their own 40 yard line. Four plays later, quarterback Chad O’Neal connected with Jervin Smith for a 39-yard passing score. The Indians missed the PAT kick and trailed 7-6 with just over a minute to play in the first quarter.

Jaden Walley extended the Warriors’ lead to 14-6, converting a fourth-and-2 for a 4-yard score.

The Warriors scored on their first two possessions of the second half after denying Biloxi (4-1, 0-1) again on its possession.

The Warriors (4-1, 1-0) cruised to victory from that point forward.

Davis led D’Iberville with 102 rushing yards, followed by Jaden Walley with 100 yards and two touchdowns.

“From the beginning they set the tone with their running game,” Indians coach Katlan French said. “They kept our defense on the field most of the game. We had a couple of three and outs that put them back on the field. When they were out there, we struggled to stop them. Offensively, we just couldn’t get a rhythm.”

Had a blast at George County, Ms., tonight. Final: George County 24, Oak Grove 20. He are the winners celebrating. pic.twitter.com/Tm1tVozkUY — Keith Niebuhr (@Keith247Sports) September 28, 2019

George County 24, Oak Grove 20: The George County football team earned its biggest victory in quite some time Friday, taking down the Warriors in Lucedale.

Senior running back Dalyn Scott scored a pair of second-half touchdowns, including a 1-yard run to with 3 minutes remaining to give the Rebels the lead for good.

Oak Grove pushed the ball near the George County 30 as the game came to a close, but the Rebels (4-1, 1-0 in Region 3-6A) came up with multiple clutch defensive plays to earn the win.

“It’s really big for our program in general,” George County coach Matt Caldwell. “Our guys have had the stuff kicked out them by this region, especially Oak Grove. I told our guys that if we make it close in the fourth quarter we got a shot. In the fourth quarter, we ran a three-tight end set and ran the ball down their throats and scored. That was the most gratifying thing of the night, and then our defense showed out.”

Junior defensive back M.J. Daniels had a pair of interceptions in the game, including one that he took 65 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The first George County score of the night was a 43-yard field goal by Laine Evans in the first quarter.

Gulfport 47, St. Martin 16: Gulfport senior quarterback Cade Crosby passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Admirals pulled away for a win in the Region 4-6A opener at Milner Stadium.

Crosby completed 6 of 13 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Gulfport receiver Deshun Shields pulled in three passes for 102 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown.

Isaiah Washington and Travione Smith both had interception returns for touchdowns for the Admirals (3-2, 1-0).

Senior Kevin Ferguson led St. Martin (4-1, 0-1) with 22 carries for 100 yards and a TD.

Pearl River Central 20, Pascagoula 13: Cameron Brunson threw a 37-yard touchdown to Tyce Yarbrough with 1 minute remaining in the game to give the Blue Devils their first lead of the game. Brunson also added the 2-point conversion to push the lead to 20-13.

PRC improved to 2-3 and 1-0 in Region 4-5A while Pascagoula dropped to 2-3 and 0-1.

St. Patrick 39, Bogue Chitto 7: Charlie Olsen ran for three touchdowns as the Fighting Irish improved to 4-1 in a blowout win at home.

The Irish scored the final 32 points of the game and have held opponents to a total of 14 points in their four victories.

Gautier 54, Long Beach 27: Senior linebacker/running back Drake Thornton ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Gators (2-3, 1-0) picked up the win in the Region 4-5A opener. Freshman quarterback Jordan Irving also threw for a touchdown and ran for another.

TOUCHDOWN GATORS! Drake Thornton hammers it home!



Tempers and flags are flying though as some extracurriculars after the score have delayed the PAT attempt.



Right now, it’s #GautierFB 54, Long Beach 27. pic.twitter.com/H5fsBzyiO8 — Gautier Quarterback Club (@GautierFB) September 28, 2019

Harrison Central 48, West Harrison 14: The Hurricanes (1-4, 0-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Red Rebels (3-2, 1-0) took control from there on out in the Region 4-6A opener.

Harrison Central junior receiver Jacobi Moore ran for two touchdowns and also pulled in a 40-yard TD pass from Gannon Stringer to lead the offense.

St. Stanislaus 28, Central Catholic 21: Senior quarterback Max Favre completed 18 of 31 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns to spark the Rockachaws (3-1).

Senior receiver Dallas Payne had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Bradley Darby also had a pair of touchdown receptions.

On defense, senior Lee Negrotto had 10 tackles and a pair of sacks. Trustin Northington had nine tackles and a pair of interceptions.

Ocean Springs 35, Hancock 7: Senior quarterback Blake Noblin completed 12 of 13 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for another score in the Region 4-6A opener for the Greyhounds (2-3, 1-0). His touchdown tosses were to Brady Brune and Jak King.

Pass Christian 42, Perry Central 0: Senior quarterback Dustin Allison threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more as the Pirates (4-2) won big on homecoming.

Resurrection 47, Sacred Heart 0: Senior Javid Shedwick had a 49-yard touchdown run and a 60-yard TD reception as part of a dominant effort by the Eagles (5-0). Senior Zach Switzer also ran five times for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Other scores: Lakeshore 47, Moss Point 28; West Marion 33, Vancleave 7.