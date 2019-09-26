Patrick’s Picks: D’Iberville-Biloxi, Picayune-East Central provide lots of intrigue

East Central football rolls over Moss Point The East Central football team beat Moss Point 70-35. Seth Smith discusses the game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The East Central football team beat Moss Point 70-35. Seth Smith discusses the game.

Friday night’s slate of high school football games in South Mississippi marks the start of region competition in both Class 5A and Class 6A, and there are a handful of interesting match-ups taking place.

No game will be more meaningful in the Region 4-6A chase than the one taking place at Biloxi Friday night with the Indians playing host to rival D’Iberville.

The Warriors (3-1) will offer easily the biggest challenge Biloxi (4-0) has faced this season.

With starting quarterback Tristan Pearson sidelined last week, the Indians went to a wildcat offense that relied heavily on running back K.K. Kendrick. The junior responded with 19 carries for 250 yards and and four touchdowns in a 31-14 victory at Stone High.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Pearson will likely be out for several weeks. He was already filling in for junior Chad O’Neal, who was supposed to be the starter before he was injured before the start of the season.

Since its 41-6 drubbing at Picayune, D’Iberville has picked up decisive wins over Poplarville and Hammond, Louisiana, the last two weeks. The Warriors have several weapons to work with on offense and last week’s 34-0 win over Hammond provided a breakout performance from junior running back Justice Davis, who ran 13 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

My pick: D’Iberville 28, Biloxi 24.

Here’s how I see the rest of Friday’s games playing out:

Gulfport 38, St. Martin 30: The Admirals (2-2) have lost two games this season and they were against top notch competition in Oak Grove and Picayune.. Gulfport quarterback Cade Crosby is coming off a 310-yard passing performance against Picayune as the offense appears ready to start rolling. In St. Martin, Gulfport faces a team has been one of the bigger surprises on the Coast this year. The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 behind one of the better two-way players in the area in senior linebacker/receiver Easton Wynn. He has 10 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he has a team-leading 34 tackles and five sacks.

St. Stanislaus 31, Central Catholic 20: After traveling to Pensacola Catholic a week ago, the Rockachaws (2-2) are headed out of state for the second consecutive game. This one takes place at Class 1A Central Catholic (1-1) in Morgan City, Louisiana. SSC senior Dallas Payne has been one of the more productive receivers on the Coast, pulling in 26 receptions for 353 yards and four scores.

St. Patrick 17, Bogue Chitto 10: St. Patrick (4-1) has allowed a total of seven points over the last two victories ahead of this home game against Bogue Chitto (2-3). It’s all about the ground game for St. Patrick with sophomore Charlie Olsen leading the way with 69 carries for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

SHARE COPY LINK Biloxi downs Gautier 24-20 in Week 2

Lakeshore (La.) 38, Moss Point 24: The Tigers are 0-4 thanks to a brutal schedule and it doesn’t get any easier against a Lakeshore team from Mandeville, Louisiana, that is 3-0. Moss Point will again rely on the arm of junior quarterback Ruben Lee, who has thrown for 900 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Picayune 41, East Central 35: This contest provides the most intriguing match-up for Friday night. East Central head coach Seth Smith is the son-in-law of legendary Picayune head coach Dodd Lee. The last time East Central and Picayune met, East Central handed Picayune its first loss of the season, 31-28, on Oct. 31, 2014. It was an emotional moment for both men. With Lee set to retire at the end of the season, there should be more emotion in Hurley on Friday.

Oak Grove 28, George County 17: George County quarterback Jonathan Havard left the Sept. 13 win over Ocean Springs with an injury, but there’s a good chance he’ll be ready to go for this one. Points will be at a premium in Region 3-6A and it appears the Rebels should be able to generate offense behind sophomore standout running back Trent Howell, who has 28 carries for 240 yards and four touchdowns to go with four catches for 70 yards over the last two games.

Hancock 35, Ocean Springs 28: The Hawks (3-1) will rely on senior Sebastian Fausett to carry the load throughout Region 4-6A competition. He has 86 carries for 576 yards and six touchdowns as one of the top rushers on the Coast.

Harrison Central 31, West Harrison 21: This game will mark West Harrison’s first Region 4-6A game after being moved up from Class 5A. The Hurricanes (1-3) are coming off one of the biggest wins in program history — a 41-38 victory at Pass Christian. The Red Rebels (2-2) have been stout on defense all season, but they’ll have to find a way to slow down West Harrison senior running back Llanes Dickerson, who has 86 carries for 809 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Gautier 38, Long Beach 31: The Gators (1-3) had several key players out due to illness last week in a 50-29 win at Greene County. As long as Gautier is healthy, it should be able to beat Long Beach (1-3).

Pascagoula 28, Pearl River Central 27: After getting off to a 2-0 start, Pascagoula (2-2) badly needs to stop the bleeding to begin Region 4-5A competition. Pearl River Central (1-3) is led by senior running back Detrich Spikes, who has 68 carries for 610 yards and six touchdowns.

Pass Christian 28: Perry Central 24: Through five games, Pass Christian senior quarterback Dustin Allison ranks second in the state in passing yardage. He has completed 76 of 132 passes for 1,530 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is also the team’s leading rusher with 41 carries for 272 yards and four scores. Pass Christian is 3-2 while Perry Central rolls in at 2-3.

West Marion 31, Vancleave 21: West Marion (5-0) has dominated the competition so far, holding opponents to a total of 20 points and putting together three shutouts. Junior Christian Kell has been efficient at QB for Vancleave (3-2), completing 57 percent of his passes for 751 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also run 50 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

Resurrection 31, Sacred Heart 0: Resurrection (4-0, 2-0) hasn’t given up an offensive score since the 21-20 win over North Forrest to begin the season. Sacred Heart is winless at 0-4.

Sun Herald Top 5

1. Picayune (4-0)

2. Gulfport (2-2)

3. Biloxi (4-0)

4. St. Martin (4-0)

5. D’Iberville (3-1)

Friday’s schedule

Lakeshore (La.) at Moss Point

St. Stanislaus at Central Catholic (La.)

Bogue Chitto at St. Patrick

D’Iberville at Biloxi

Oak Grove at George County

St. Martin at Gulfport

Hancock at Ocean Springs

West Harrison at Harrison Central

Picayune at East Central

Long Beach at Gautier

Pearl River Central at Pascagoula

Perry Central at Pass Christian

West Marion at Vancleave

Resurrection at Sacred Heart