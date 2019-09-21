Prep Roundup: Picayune steamrolls Poplarville, Vancleave impresses on the road

East Central football rolls over Moss Point The East Central football team beat Moss Point 70-35. Seth Smith discusses the game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The East Central football team beat Moss Point 70-35. Seth Smith discusses the game.

Picayune scored on its first four possessions and held Poplarville scoreless during that span on the way to a 53-15 win over their cross-county rival in Poplarville on Friday.

The Maroon Tide added a field goal and another touchdown with a 2-point score to close out the first half at 39-0. They scored a touchdown in each of the final two quarters.

“I am cautiously optimistic,” Picayune coach Dodd Lee said of his team’s 4-0 mark headed into Region 4-5A play. “But you’ve got to prove that. Teams just don’t let you do it.

“We’re not where we need to be. We jump offsides in key situations, miss assignments, line up wrong, don’t keep gap coverage on defense and we lose leverage. We can get better.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Poplarville’s offense gave up fumbles on consecutive possessions to Picayune in the second quarter, but allowed just three points after the Hornets forced a punt after the first fumble.

Jakail Myers connected with Jashawn Lee on a 56-yard scoring toss with :51 showing on the second quarter clock. Myers mishandled the snap for the PAT, but he picked it up and outran defenders for 2 points to close out the first half scoring at 39-0.

Senior Jaylen Hall got the Maroon Tide on the scoreboard first, capping a four-play drive with a 68-yard carry for the score.

Isaac Brice capped the 5-play second possession with a 7-yard carry for the score. The drive was highlighted by a 42-yard carry by Cameron Thomas.

The Maroon Tide added a third score on the first play of the second quarter on a 5-yard Samples carry. Thomas spiced the drive with carries of 27, 7 and 15 yards.

Thomas scored on a 55-yard carry to increase the lead to 28-0 with just under 9 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

The Hornets offense came out focused and determined in the second half, putting together a five-play drive that appeared to end with a 29-yard touchdown pass. However, it was called back and the Hornets eventually ended the possession with a lost fumble.

“They’re just a bigger, faster, stronger team than we are right now,” said Hornets coach Jay Beech of the Maroon Tide. “They were the better team and they won tonight.

“We’re in the process of becoming a good football team. We’re a long way away. We’re being tested early. I think we’re going to be okay when it’s all said and done. We had plenty of opportunities. We’re just not executing right now.

Poplarville (1-4) opens district play on the road at Forrest County AHS in two weeks. Picayune begins district play at East Central next Friday.

Vancleave 35, South Jones 10: Vancleave used a potent rushing attack to take down South Jones 35-10 on the road Friday night, improving to 3-2 under first-year head coach Kevin Fant.

Sophomore Dayan Bilbo had his second consecutive nice game, running seven times for 101 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown run.

Junior quarterback Christian Kell proved to be a two-way threat for the Bulldogs, completing 11 of 17 passes for 123 yards and two touchdown. He also ran four times for 87 yards with a 50-yard touchdown.

Senior running back Chase Aubry added seven carries for 71 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown.

Oscar Hampton had four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Devon Hand also had four receptions for 41 yards.

The Bulldogs had 400 yards of total offense against South Jones, which dropped to 1-4.

Manny Seymour and Neil Fuller each had interceptions for Vancleave on defense.

Biloxi 31, Stone High 14: Biloxi junior running back K.K. Kendrick had touchdown runs of 19, 40, 19 and 40 yards as the Indians closed out non-region play with a record of 4-0 in Perkinston.

Biloxi, which led 31-0 at halftime, was helped out by an interception by junior defensive back Elijah Sabbatini in the first half.

D’Iberville 34, Hammond 0: The Warriors led 27-0 at the half and cruised to the win in Louisiana to improve to 3-1.

Junior Justin Walley’s 70-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter was the highlight of the first half.

Junior Justice Davis, who had 13 carries for 119 yards, started the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown run and senior Cameron Fairley had a 40-yard scoring run. Corbin McGinn also had a pair of field goals in the first half.

D’Iberville kept the ball on the ground for the majority of the game, running for 246 yards.

St. Patrick 32, Enterprise 0: The Fighting Irish improved to 3-1 on the road behind its second shutout of the season.

Charlie Olsen had a pair of rushing touchdowns for St. Patrick, which hosts Bogue Chitto on Sept. 27.

North Pike 33, Pass Christian 27: North Pike senior quarterback Alijah Martin had 265 yards passing, 122 yards rushing and five touchdowns total to lead the Jaguars to the win in Summit.

Pass Christian senior quarterback Dustin Allison threw for 314 yards and ran for 75. Had three passing touchdowns, one rushing score and three interceptions.

Slidell 24, Harrison Central 14: The Red Rebels received a pair of rushing touchdowns from Jaidon McClain in the first half, but the Red Rebels (2-2) failed to score in the final two quarters.

Resurrection 27, Mt. Olive 8: RCS (4-0, 2-0) had its 11-quarter shutout streak come to an end in the fourth quarter Friday night at Mt. Olive. Elijah Watts had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.

Bay High 21, Perry Central 8: The Tigers improved to 5-0 in New Augusta Thursday night, reaching the highest win total for the program since they finished 10-2 in 2-12.

Bay High quarterback Josh Peters had a pair of short touchdown rushes in the first half and sophomore running back Noah Cutter added a 35-yard touchdown run in the second half to put the game out of reach.

On Friday, Bay High head coach Eric Collins was inducted into Evangel University’s Athletic Hall of Fame following a standout career as a football and baseball player for the school in Springfield, Missouri.

Greene County 50, Gautier 29: The Gators trailed 22-0 at the half and dropped to 1-3.