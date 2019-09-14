Prep Roundup: West Harrison gets 6-TD performance, D’Iberville thumps Poplarville

Running back leads Picayune to win shootout against Gulfport Picayune running back Cameron Thomas ran 25 times for 346 yards and three touchdowns to help carry the Maroon Tide over the finish line in an epic shootout over Gulfport to win 54-47. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Picayune running back Cameron Thomas ran 25 times for 346 yards and three touchdowns to help carry the Maroon Tide over the finish line in an epic shootout over Gulfport to win 54-47.

The West Harrison football team pulled off the upset Friday night, taking down previously undefeated Pass Christian on its home field by the score of 41-38.

Senior running back Llanes Dickerson had a huge game for West Harrison, running 34 times for 350 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 27 yards.

“He’s nothing but a blessing,” West Harrison coach Quincy Patrick said of Dickerson. “He’s our best player and our hardest worker. I’m baffled that he doesn’t have a Division I scholarship offer by now.”

The 6-foot, 230-pound Dickerson has run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds during visits to camps at Southern Miss and Auburn, according to Patrick. He has 88 carries for 809 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

Friday night’s win ended a 10-game losing streak for the Hurricanes (1-3)

“The offense played terrible in the first half, but I told the kids to just trust your conditioning and trust your work,” Patrick said. “We came out the second half and played well. The score doesn’t show it, but our defense played tremendous at moments.”

Pass Christian dropped to 3-1.

Bay High 43, Kenner (La.) Discovery 6: The Tigers made short work of their homecoming opponent with senior Sam Sheppard running for 120 yards and four touchdowns.

Sophomore linebacker/running back Noah Cutter tallied 80 yards rushing and made two interceptions on defense.

Bay High improved to 4-0 under Eric Collins, who took over as head coach prior to the season after moving over from D’Iberville.

Stone High 29, Hancock 17: The Tomcats (1-2) picked up their first win of the season behind a strong defensive effort led by senior defensive back A.J. Petty, who had 12 tackles, returned a forced fumble 70 yards for a touchdown, blocked a field goal and came up with an interception.

Sophomore Carlos Brown led Stone High on offense with 14 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Hancock drops to 3-1 with the loss in Perkinston.

D’Iberville 42, Poplarville 22: D’Iberville senior athlete Jayden Walley had a big night with 12 rushes for 94 yards and one touchdown catch for 92 yards as the Warriors thumped the visiting Hornets.

Junior quarterback Dwight Williams completed 4-of-6 passes for 131 yards and also had a pair of rushing scores for the Warriors (2-1).

St. Martin 41, Pearl River Central 28: St. Martin senior quarterback Pat Greer threw for touchdowns of 29, 13, 77 and 2 yards to hold off PRC.

Makia Hebert got in the end zone twice for the Yellow Jackets (4-0) on a touchdown reception and a 12-yard rush.

East Central 57, Hazlehurst 25: The Hornets had little trouble with Hazlehurst, leading 41-13 at the half and cruising to a record of 2-1.

Senior running back Dylan Grinsteinner ran 11 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns to lead the East Central offense. Teshun McGee added nine carries for 99 yards and two scores.

East Central senior quarterback Will Young had a nice night of throwing the ball, completing five of six passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. The TD receptions were by Cayden Fant and Matthew Stringfellow.

East Central coach Seth Smith has watched as his offense has found its stride following a season-opening loss to Harrison Central.

“It’s been enjoyable,” he said. “Last year, it felt like pulling teeth. (Former running back) Cameron Gray had a broken leg and (Grinsteinner) was playing with a broke hand. Up to this point, it’s been fun having kids healthy.”

St. Patrick 21, Pope John Paul II 7: Sophomore Kaleb Chatman ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half as the Fighting Irish improved to 2-1 with a win at home.

Sophomore Jameson Thriffiley started off the scoring for St. Patrick with a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Biloxi 34, Hammond 0: Junior quarterback Tristan Pearson threw for three touchdowns as the Indians easily moved to 3-0.

Pearson’s scoring passes went to three different receivers — junior Elijah Sabbatini, senior Jervin Smith and senior Decorius Murray.

Smith also came up with a blocked kick that Dajour Brown returned for a touchdown.

Senior Anthony Crouse also got in the end zone for a rushing TD.

Vancleave 33, Long Beach 20: Sophomore running back Dayan Bilbo ran for touchdowns of 2 and 23 yards as Vancleave improved to 2-2 with a road win.

Vancleave quarterback Christian Kell also had a 25-yard touchdown toss to Devond Hand and a 2-yard quarterback sneak for a TD.

The first score of the night for Vancleave was a 4-yard touchdown run by Chase Aubry in the first quarter.

Harrison Central 31, Pascagoula 13: The Red Rebels improved to 2-1 behind another solid defensive effort at Pascagoula.

Junior linebacker Ricky Willis returned a fumble for a touchdown and also pulled in an interception.

Resurrection Catholic 48, Leake County 0: The Resurrection Eagles put together their second consecutive shutout after topping Northlake Christian 28-0 the week prior. The game was the Region 4-1A opener for both teams.

George County 21, Ocean Springs 13: The Rebels led 21-0 at the half and held on to improve to 3-1 in Lucedale. Ocean Springs drops to 1-3.

Pensacola Catholic 34, St. Stanislaus 26: The Rockachaws dropped to 2-2 following Friday’s 146-mile trip to Pensacola.