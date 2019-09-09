Who was the Coast’s top high school football player in Week 3? Vote now.

Oak Grove runs over Gulfport in 37-13 win Early scores gave the Oak Grove Warriors momentum that the Gulfport Admirals couldn't stop. Oak Grove wins 37-13 in week three of Mississippi high school football. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Early scores gave the Oak Grove Warriors momentum that the Gulfport Admirals couldn't stop. Oak Grove wins 37-13 in week three of Mississippi high school football.

The high school football season is three weeks old and there were plenty of standouts across South Mississippi on Friday night.

Here’s your chance to vote on the Sun Herald’s Player of the Week. The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.