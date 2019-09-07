Prep Football Roundup: Pass Christian, Hancock and Bay High all provide drama

Oak Grove runs over Gulfport in 37-13 win Early scores gave the Oak Grove Warriors momentum that the Gulfport Admirals couldn't stop. Oak Grove wins 37-13 in week three of Mississippi high school football. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Early scores gave the Oak Grove Warriors momentum that the Gulfport Admirals couldn't stop. Oak Grove wins 37-13 in week three of Mississippi high school football.

Gulfport gave up two first quarter scores to Oak Grove and struggled to keep up with the visitors as the Admirals fell 37-13 in Gulfport on Friday.

“We played a really, really good football team tonight,” Admirals coach John Archie said. “We didn’t control the ball the way we wanted. We believed we could throw the ball on them, but some early dropped passes and turnovers didn’t allow us to get back in the game.”

The Admirals (2-1) scored on their second possession of the game, going 79 yards for the score as Gulfport quarterback Cade Crosby completed two passes on the drive, the first for 12 yards to Tommie Johnson and the second for 50 yards and a touchdown to Deshun Shields. The Admirals trailed 13-6 after the failed point-after-kick attempt.

The Admirals were forced to punt on their first possession of the second half, but they recovered a muffed punt at the Oak Grove 31 yard line. Crosby kept it for 5 yards on first down and Tyler Reed carried for runs of 6 yards and 10 yards to get the ball to the 10 yard line. A procedure penalty backed the Admirals to the 15 yard line.

Crosby found Shields for a 12-yard completion to the 3 yard line. On third down, Crosby outran Warriors around left end for the score.

The Admirals trailed 27-13 at that point and that was as close as it would get. Oak Grove featured the running of Nick Milsap and Eugene Newell, who pounded away at the Gulfport defensive front for most of the second half, moving the ball down field and chiseling time off the clock.

Oak Grove scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Damon Stewart to Tavion Smith late in the third quarter and added a 28-yard field goal with just under ten minutes remaining in the game to close out the game’s scoring.

“We took an old fashioned whipping tonight,” said Archie. “We’ve just got to go back to work and get ready for Picayune next week.”

Newell led Oak Grove with 11 carries for 89 yards and Stewart completed nine of 13 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Crosby completed eight of 12 passes for 115 yards and a TD.

Pass Christian 39, Purvis 36: Dustin Allison’s 5-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds to play Friday gave the Pirates a thrilling 39-36 victory on the road at Purvis.

The Pirates are now 3-0 on the young season.

“I’m super happy for the kids, the program, and the community to be 3-0, but we still have some work to do to be when we want to be,” Pirates coach Blake Pennock said. “We did not play well at times tonight, but we overcame adversity and got the win.”

The Pirates built a 24-6 halftime lead only to see Purvis storm back in the second half to take the lead 36-31 with 2:25 to play.

Andrew Moffett returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield and Allison then led the Pirates to the end zone in the final seconds.

Allison completed 19 of 32 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns with one interception as the Pirates put up 442 yards total.

Picayune 63, Meridian 7: There was little question to the outcome of this game as the Maroon Tide led 49-7 at halftime.

Senior running back Cameron Thomas scored five touchdowns in the first half to lead the Picayune offense.

The Maroon Tide are 2-0 and have outscored opponents by a total of 104-13 after thumping D’Iberville 41-6 in the opener.

Hancock 28, Gautier 14: Three seasons ago, the Hancock Hawks’ then-sophomore laden offensive line was affectionately known at “The Trench Puppies.”

On Friday, the now senior-laden group dominated the line of scrimmage, as the Hawks (3-0) overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to beat the Gautier Gators 28-14 at Brett Favre Field.

After giving up two early scores, the Hawks’ defense pitched a shutout in the final three quarters, holding Gautier to 130 yards on their final seven drives, with 75 of those yards coming in the final minute versus a prevent defense.

Sebastian Fausett ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns for Hancock.

Bay High 17, Forrest County AHS 14: Senior Dawson Kotsakos kicked a field goal as time expired to allow the Tigers to improve to 3-0 in Brooklyn.

The Tigers got the ball back with about a minute to go and an 18-yard pass from quarterback Josh Peters to Zach West helped set the Tigers up in the red zone for Kotsakos’ 32-yard field goal.

The three wins match the Bay High program’s win total from the previous three seasons.

East Central 56, Vancleave 14: Fifteen seconds into the game, East Central senior quarterback Will Young tossed a 53-yard touchdown to Cayden Fant and the rout was on at Vancleave.

Young, who ran 11 times for 84 yards, also had a 16-yard TD toss to Donavan Shields and three touchdown rushes for the Hornets (1-1).

TeShun McGee added touchdown runs of 88 and 7 yards. Colby Reynolds had a rushing score to set the score at 56-0 after three quarters.

The East Central defense held Vancleave to under 60 yards through the first three quarters as they rebounded from a 21-14 loss to Harrison Central in the opener.

“We blocked better and tackled better and didn’t have nine holding calls, so that helped,” East Central coach Seth Smith said. “We hadn’t seen an 88-yard run since (Tony Brown) was here. That was encouraging. The quicker the score the more of a chance you have to get the ball back and score again.”

Dylan Grinsteinner led ECHS with 14 carries for 197 yards and McGee carried seven times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

St. Martin 40, St. Stanislaus 20: The Yellow Jackets (3-0) broke a 13-13 tie in the second quarter when Patrick Greer threw a 55-yard touchdown toss to Makia Hebert — his first of two touchdown tosses — with 9:14 left in the second quarter.

From that point forward, St. Martin never trailed.

McGee had St. Martin’s first two scores of the night on rushing touchdowns to give the Yellow Jackets a 13-6 lead with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

Hebert finished off the night with a 47-yard touchdown run on a direct snap with 6:56 left.

Demarius Ingram led the St. Martin defense with three interceptions.

Ocean Springs 52, Moss Point 26: Ocean Springs senior quarterback Blake Noblin had a monster game, running for four touchdowns and throwing two more as the Greyhounds (1-2) picked up their first win of the season.

Mandeville 65, Poplarville 35: The visitors from Louisiana put on an offensive show as quarterback DeVon Tott threw eight touchdowns. Six of them were thrown to Will Sheppard.

Chase Shears had three rushing touchdowns for Poplarville (1-2) — 24, 25 and 55 yards.

Pearl River Central 42, Lawrence County 21: Kevin Wilcox, Detrich Spikes and Ty Herring each ran for touchdowns as the Blue Devils (1-2) picked up their first win of the season.

Resurrection 28, Northlake Christian (La.) 0: The Resurrection defense came up with an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter and that’s all the points they would need to improve to 2-0.

Kameron Creer, Elijah Watts and Will Clemens added rushing scores for the Eagles.

Long Beach 57, West Harrison 49: West Harrison’s comeback attempt in a barn burner of game came up just shy after Long Beach held a 42-20 with 4:06 left in the second quarter.

Long Beach improved to 1-2 ahead of next week’s home game against Vancleave.

Clarkdale 32, St. Patrick 0: St. Patrick (1-1) suffered its first loss of the season in a shutout on the road.