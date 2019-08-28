First class for Vancleave Athletics Hall of Fame loaded with star athletes, coaches

Vancleave baseball celebrates its first state championship The Vancleave baseball team celebrated after beating New Hope to claim its first state championship in Pearl. Hayden Robb tossed a complete game shutout. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Vancleave baseball team celebrated after beating New Hope to claim its first state championship in Pearl. Hayden Robb tossed a complete game shutout.

Joining a long list of Coast communities who have established their own spots hall of fames, Vancleave has announced its inaugural class of inductees.

The selection process took several months to produce a class of 19 athletes, two teams and one coach. The inaugural class is comprised of athletes who competed at Vancleave High School and Elizabeth Keys High School, which educated black students prior to integration.

A press release says that the Vancleave Athletic Hall of Fame “was a product of the momentum of recent successes achieved by current athletes at Vancleave High School.”

The Vancleave baseball team won the Class 4A state championship in 2018 and the Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball squad has won consecutive state titles.

The selection committee was made up of Vancleave alumni, coaches and administrators.

The inaugural class will be introduced and honored at halftime of the Oct. 18 home game against Pass Christian. A formal induction banquet will take place in the spring at a date and site still to be determined.

The inaugural class of the Vancleave Athletics Hall of Fame is as follows:

Lula Davis Moore (VHS Class of ’36) — A three sport standout at VHS from 1932-36. In basketball, a two-time Team Captain, member of 1934 Regional 200 Championship Relay Team and the 1934 Gulf Coast Regional Champions. Also, a standout in tennis on the women’s doubles team. Received the schools’ first letterman jacket in 1936. Lula retired from VHS in 1987 after spending 26 years in food services

Aarona Goff Inabinette (VHS Class of ’38) — A two-sport standout at VHS in basketball and track from 1934-38. In basketball, she helped VHS capture the 1938 Jackson County Tournament. In track, was a member of 1934 Gulf Coast Regional Championship team, a regional champion in the high jump, broad jump, anchor-leg of the 200 Relay Team and named Vancleave’s “Outstanding Girl Athlete.”

Marjorie “Margie” Hawley Delancey (VHS Class of ’47) — Standout athlete in basketball and tennis. A starter/forward in basketball for six-years, named Team Captain and Best Girl Athlete. As a senior, she coached the grammar school girls basketball team. After graduation, she played basketball and tennis at Gulf Coast Jr. College in Perkinston.

David Mills (VHS Class of ’57) — A three-year letterman in football, basketball, track, baseball and Tennis. David was the school’s first quarterback. In basketball, he played forward and center and in track, he ran hurdles and on the 880 relay team. A pitcher and third-baseman in baseball.

Larry McMillan (VHS Class of ’59) — A four-year letterman in football, basketball and baseball. As a senior, he was team captain and earned all-conference honors in football as an end. He was a standout all-around athlete and voted “Most Athletic Boy.” After graduation, he played semi-pro basketball.

Verona Inabinette Stacy (VHS Class of ’64) — In basketball, she was a four-year letterman/starter and a three-time all-conference selection as a guard. In track & field, she set (4) Conference (8) District (3) South State and (1) State record. Set (16) high school records; (2) AAU – 50-yard low hurdle records and (1) Olympic Trial Tryout. The first female in Mississippi to broad jump over 17 feet.

Gerald Carlander (VHS Class of ’64) — He lettered (3) years in basketball and (4) years in football and track. He is one of the all-time best milers on the Gulf Coast. A record holder in conference, district, South State and State; holding the conference and district record into the late 70’s. He attended Perkinston Jr. College where he ran the Mile in a season best of (4:12.0), helping Perk capture a Runner-up State Title.

David Cunningham (VHS Class of ’64) — A three-sport star, lettering four years in football, basketball and track. In football, he earned all-conference honors for two years and as a senior named “Most Outstanding Lineman.” In basketball, David earned all-conference honors and as a senior was named “Most Outstanding Player.” An excellent hurdler in track, David set records in conference, district, South State and State.

Nebo Carter (VHS Class of ’65) — A four-year standout all-conference/letterman in football, as a senior, he was named “Most Outstanding Lineman.” The schools’ first player to play in the Mississippi High School South All-Star Football Game. Also lettered in baseball, basketball and track. A Perkinston Jr. College signee, member of 1966 State Championship Football Team, played in Shriners Bowl and an inductee into the 2009 MGCCC Alumni Hall of Fame.

Judy Williams (VHS Class of ’66) — A two-sport star performer in basketball and track. In track, as a six-year letterman, Biloxi Daily Herald sportswriter, Dick Lightsey referred to Judy as “One of the most celebrated sprint champions” in the state. In 1965, she set the state in the 75-yard dash with a time of (8.5). In the 75- & 50-yard dashes, she had a phenomenal sprint career of 64 races with 59 Wins and only five Losses; she set records in nine invitational, eight conference, seven district, four South State, three State and one Overall State meets for a total of 32 sprint records. As anchor-leg of the 300 & 200 relay teams, she has 20 relay records.

Carol Barnes Williams (VHS Class of ’66) — A four-year letterman in basketball and track. In track, her successes began in 1964 as a member of the 300 & 200 relay teams. As the third leg on the relays, she had an amazing 40 races with 38 wins and two losses with a total of 17 relay records. She set two South State and four State relay team records, winning back-to-back South State and State team titles in 1964 and 1965. Also, she was a member of 1965 AAU 440 relay team, placing 6th in the nation.

Robbie Lyons Goff (VHS Class of ’66) — A six-year standout letterman in track, she was the first leg on the 300- and 200-yard relay teams. Robbie had a combined record of 48-12, setting two South State and four State records.She helped capture back-to-back South State and State titles in 1964 & 1965. Also, she was a member of the 1965 AAU 440 relay team, placing 6th in the nation.

Dianna “Diny” Tillman Davis (VHS Class of ’66) — A two sport standout in basketball and track. A four-year letterman/starter at guard in basketball, earning all-conference honors. She was second leg of the 300- and 200-yard relay teams, Diny had an outstanding career record of 47-11 with two South State and four State relay team records, winning back-to-back South State and State titles in 1964 and 1965. Also, she was a member of the 1965 AAU 440 relay team, placing 6th in the nation.

John Batson (EKHS Class of ’68) — John was a talented multi-sport athlete at Elizabeth Keys High School. He was a varsity letterman in both basketball and football. His talents led him to a football scholarship at Mississippi Valley State University. He played on the offensive line for four years at Mississippi Valley. His collegiate performance reportedly provided him the opportunity to enter the NFL with the Baltimore Colts where he remained until an injury curtailed his playing career. He then returned to Vancleave High School as a coach for several years until leaving education for a career in business.

Bennie Williams (VHS Class of ’71) — He was an outstanding three-sport letterman in football, basketball and track. At VHS, in track, he set conference and district records in the 100-yard dash, with a best time of (10.2). In football, Bennie was the team’s MVP for ’69 & ’70 seasons. He became the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher and was recognized by the Ocean Springs Record as the 1970 West Jackson County “Offensive Player of the Year”. He is believed to have been the first Vancleave High School athlete to sign a 4-year college scholarship in athletics by signing with Jackson State College. After joining the football team at Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College (Perk), he was a member of the 1971 NJCAA champion Bulldogs.

Regena “Coach Mac” McMillan (VHS Class of ’74) — A phenomenal multi-sport athlete, earning varsity letters in basketball, and track. Set six field event records in track. Selected three consecutive years as VHS’ MVP and team captain in basketball, while also being honored three-times for all-conference and all-district. Named to the All-West Jackson County Basketball Team four times and first female selected as a two-time “Most Outstanding Player of the Year” by the Ocean Springs Record. Continued her multi-sport dominance in college, earning team captain and All-State honors at Gulf Coast Junior College and a 2010 MGCCC Athletic Hall of Fame inductee for women’s basketball. Scored over 1,000 points in basketball on both the high school and collegiate levels of play. Became second-leading scorer at William Carey and then played at Southern Miss. Came home to Vancleave as a teacher/coach from 1980-2009, winning numerous conference and district titles in basketball, track and cross-country.

Mary Jean Harris (VHS Class of ’75) — A three-year starter/letterman in basketball. As a sophomore, she was named to the All-West Jackson County team by the Ocean Springs Record newspaper. Vancleave High School girls basketball second-leading scorer as a sophomore and junior. As a senior, Mary earned all-conference honors and was VHS’ leading scorer and rebounder. After graduation, she signed a basketball scholarship to Tougaloo College. She became a four-year starter/letterman at Tougaloo and as a junior & senior, she helped the Bulldogs capture two Small College State Championships. As a senior, she was instrumental to Tougaloo’s third-place finish at regionals and fifth-place finish at the National AIAW Small College tournament.

Willie Jackson (VHS Class of ’77) — A standout in football, basketball and track. As a freshman, helped capture the schools’ first Pascagoula River Conference Football Championship in 1973. He was a two-time “Offensive MVP.” Was also named “Offensive MVP” and “Offensive Player of the Year” by the Ocean Springs Record. The first VHS athlete to sign a scholarship with an SEC team, Mississippi State, directly out of high school. A four-year letterman/three-year starter at MS State at defensive back. Was recognized as a defensive captain his senior season after recording a career high four interceptions in SEC play. The first Vancleave High School athlete selected in the NFL Draft (1981 – Detroit Lions).

Chris White (VHS Class of 2007) — A four-year standout in football with a 276 career tackles. As a senior, Chris was selected Region 7 MVP while rushing for (604) yards, (10) touchdowns and being named the team’s offensive and defensive MVP. Chris was selected to play in the Mississippi/Alabama High School All-Star Game. He signed a scholarship with the Bulldogs of MGCCC) and helped them earn an NJCAA Co-Championship in 2007. Chris earned All-State honors and was a first team junior college All-American, as well as being named MVP of the Mississippi Bowl in 2008. He played at Mississippi State, earning All-SEC honors and the 2010 Conerly Trophy as the best college football player in the state. He was selected in the NFL Draft out by the Buffalo Bills and his career ultimately took him to the New England Patriots, where he won a Super Bowl title in 2014.

Robert “Bob” Clapp (VHS Coach/Administrator) — Coached football, but most noted for girls and boys track. Coach Clapp coached 11 individual State and 16 individual South State Champions; five State & seven South State relay team champions. His teams captured seven conference, 14 district, two South State and two State Team championships. Under his tutelage, VHS girls & boys track were dominate forces on the local and state levels. Also, bringing national notoriety to the community of Vancleave in girls’ track with a sixth place finish in the 1965 AAU 440 Nationals in Ohio.

1964 State Champions (VHS Girls’ Track Team) — Judy Williams, Dianna Tillman, Verona Inabinette, Robbie Lyons, Carol Barnes, Carole Fleming, Linda Fleming, Carol Smith, Sandra Stockman, Marianne Holmes, Coach: Robert “Bob” Clapp. The team captured district, South State and State championships with a season record of seven wins and one loss. The 300- & 200-yard relay teams had a combined season record of 15-1-3. These talented ladies finished the season as the No. overall girl’s track team in the state of Mississippi.

1965 Mile Relay Team (VHS Boys) — Dudley Tillman, Albert Goss, Brill Fairley, Wayne Davis. They had a sensational seasom with a record of 10-1-5. These four young men accomplished a feat that no other Vancleave High School boy’s relay teams had before or since, by winning conference, district, South State and State championships in the same season. Their season best time was (3:33.9) at the State Meet. They held the Pascagoula River Conference Record until 1976.