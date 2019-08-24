Prep Football Roundup: ‘Goula-Moss Point decided late, Gautier senior has huge night

Atavian Ray scores late to spark Harrison Central Harrison Central beat East Central to win the Port City Bowl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harrison Central beat East Central to win the Port City Bowl.

The Pascagoula football team piled up 448 yards rushing Friday night to earn a bit of revenge with a 33-26 victory at arch rival Moss Point.

Senior running back Jacoryn Walker led the Panthers (1-0) with 21 carries for 210 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 3 minutes remaining.

Kayvon Barnes also had a big night on the ground, running 21 times for 189 yards.

“The offensive line really did a great job opening up big holes,” Pascagoula coach Lewis Sims said. “Even though we made a lot of mistakes, we stayed calm.

“The defense kept being relentless in pursuit of the ball. We bent, but we didn’t break. All the players came together and played really hard.”

Hancock 28, Pearl River Central 17: The Hancock football team scored three touchdowns in the final 8 ½ minutes to rally for a victory over Pearl River Central in the Kiln Friday night.

Sebastian Fausett led the Hawks on the ground with 19 rushes for 147 yards and a touchdown just before half to tie the game at 7-7 at halftime.

PRC jumped out to a 17-7 lead with 10:30 remaining, but Sema’J Robertson finally answered with a 40-yard touchdown run for Hancock with 7:23 left in the game.

Pearl River Central then fumbled on the kickoff return, setting up Hancock for a Robertson touchdown toss to Jordan Zulli from 33 yards out to take the lead at 21-17 with 7:10 left.

Hancock (1-0) finished off the game with a 12-yard touchdown run by Jordan Foushee.

Gautier 49, Vancleave 7: The Gators got an impressive performance from senior athlete Jordan Irving, who accounted for four touchdowns at Vancleave Friday night.

Irving ran two kickoffs back for touchdowns, one for 81 yards and another for 75. He also added a receiving score and a rushing touchdown.

“It’s the first game of the year so you want to get all the kinks out,” Gautier coach Marc High said. “We were able to do that. We played really well on special teams, but we’ve still got some other things to clean up.”

St. Stanislaus 46, St. Joseph-Madison 0: The Rockachaws (1-0) had little trouble in Friday night’s home game with senior quarterback Max Favre completing nine of 16 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior fullback Chris Smith led SSC on the ground with nine carries for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Senior receiver/tight end Lee Negrotto caught both of Favre’s touchdown passes.

Gulfport 48, Stone High 13: Gulfport cruised past the Tomcats in the Port City Bowl Friday night, jumping out to a 34-0 lead at halftime.

Tyran Gable and William Jones both had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Senior quarterback Dawson Malley also hooked up with Deshun Shields on a 45-yard touchdown toss in the second quarter.

Gulfport had 450 yards of total offense with Malley turning in a nearly flawless performance throwing the ball, completing 10 of 11 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown.

The Gulfport defense held Stone High 213 yards of total offense.

Caleb Armstrong paced Stone High with 22 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Pass Christian 42, Long Beach 27: The Pirates held onto the Oyster Bowl trophy behind a big performance from senior quarterback Dustin Allison.

Allison threw a total of five touchdowns with Kam White and Dylan Necaise each hauling in two scoring receptions a piece. Allison completed 14 of 20 passes for 310 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

“I think they’ve proven that they’re going to fight to the end,” Pass Christian coach Blake Pennock said after his first win as a head coach. “They’re playing hard, doing the little things right. We’ll clean up a lot of stuff. It’s a good start. They’re playing together.”

Bay High 42, West Harrison 30: Eric Collins pulled off a victory in his debut as the Tigers’ head coach with his team rushing 32 times for 250 yards.

Sophomore running back Noah Cutter led the Bay High rushing attack with 12 carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns. He also came up with a touchdown on defense with a scoop and score.

Senior Sam Sheppard also added nine carries for 95 yards and a TD.

“I was super proud of them,” Collins said. “We’ve got guys playing both ways. They were cramping and all that. We got great effort out of our kids. We came out of halftime and played well. I’m really proud of our kids.”

Biloxi 34, Greene County 14: Senior linebacker/running back Anthony Crouse had a big night for the Indians, running for three touchdowns and throwing for another score.

Crouse also tallied plenty of tackles on defense, helping the Indians recover from an early 14-6 deficit in the season opener.

D’Iberville 24, Jefferson Davis County 0: Jaden Walley got rolling early with a 24-yard touchdown run to put the Warriors up 7-0 in the first quarter and that’s all the points they would need against the Class 3A powerhouse.

It doesn’t get easier for D’Iberville (1-0) next week as it prepares to travel to Picayune, which did not have a game during the opening week of the season.

West Jones 24, George County 16: The Mustangs scored 24 unanswered points, including 17 in the second half, to avoid being upset by the Rebels in Soso.

George County was held to 149 yards of total offense

Ridgeland 24, Ocean Springs 21: Ridgeland blocked a 20-yard field goal attempt by Ethan Hunt as time expired to preserve the victory.

Ocean Springs senior quarterback Blake Noblin threw three touchdowns.

Laurel 21, Poplarville 14: Poplarville took a 14-6 lead on an 82-yard touchdown run by Chase Shears with 6:18 remaining, but little went right for the Hornets the rest of the way.

Laurel answered with a 15-yard touchdown toss by Xavier Evans to Kanarius Johnson.

Poplarville fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, setting up a touchdown for the Golden Tornadoes with 1:37 left.

St. Martin 45, Forest Hill 13: Jay McGee ran for one touchdown and caught another to help lead the Yellow Jackets to a blowout win over the Patriots from Jackson.

McGee’s longest score of the night was a 76-yard touchdown on a screen pass from senior quarterback Patrick Greer, who threw a pair of scores.

Javon James and Gabe Showalter both turned turnovers into touchdowns on defense for the Yellow Jackets.