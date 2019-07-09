High School Sports
Who was the Coast’s Boys Athlete of the Year in 2018-19? Vote now.
The high school sports season came to a close in May, and it’s worth taking a look back at the top individual performances this year across South Mississippi.
Among the 11 candidates below, you have a chance to vote on the High School Boys Athlete of the Year on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2018-19 season.
The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Tuesday with the winner being recognized on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.
Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee.
