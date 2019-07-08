Coast coaching carousel continues as former prep baseball star lands job

Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record Devin Booker scored a career record 2,518 points at Moss Point. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Devin Booker scored a career record 2,518 points at Moss Point.

St. Patrick Catholic School announced Monday that it has hired Tyler Buckley as its new baseball coach.

Buckley, who previously served as an assistant coach at East Central Community College in Decatur, replaces Eddie Burger, who recently stepped down as the St. Patrick baseball coach and athletic director.

A former baseball star at Vancleave, Buckley pitched on collegiate level at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Arkansas-Little Rock.

Buckley was selected in the 27th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies and he spent two seasons in the team’s minor league organization.

Other coaching changes

D’IBERVILLE

D’Iberville High School hired former Moss Point coach Robin Sikes in May to take over its boys basketball program.

Sikes spent two seasons as the head coach at Moss Point. The Tigers were 15-17 overall with a 9-4 mark in region play during the 2018-19 campaign.

Sikes also previously served as an assistant at St. Martin.

MOSS POINT

Former Vancleave boys basketball Robert Johnson has been hired as Sikes’ replacement at Moss Point.

Johnson helped turn Vancleave into a competitive program in Region 8-4A, including a 21-12 mark for the 2016-17 season.

Johnson was officially approved at the Moss Point boys basketball coach on June 24.

PASS CHRISTIAN

Pass Christian High School hired former Pirates star athlete Devin Griffith to take over as the school’s girls soccer coach.

Griffith was a standout in cross country, soccer and track and field during her high school career. She also played soccer at Southern Miss.

Griffith served the last three years as a coach for the South Mississippi Soccer Club.

VANCLEAVE

After Johnson’s hiring at Moss Point, Vancleave decided to move Liam Openshaw from his position as girls basketball coach to take over the Bulldogs’ boys basketball program.

Vancleave has yet to announce a new girls basketball coach.

OLA

Our Lady Academy announced on July 3 that it has hired OLA graduate Emily Meyers Corley as the school’s new athletic director.

Corley graduated from OLA in 2002 and played soccer at Mississippi State.

Corley, who has been the OLA volleyball coach the last six years, will also teach physical education.

SSC/OLA

Amanda Black has been hired to take charge of the St. Stanislaus and Our Lady Academy swim teams, according to the Sea Coast Echo.

Black previously served as the swim team for the Bay Bluff Tennis Club in Gulfport.

Junior college changes

MGCCC

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College hired former Ole Miss basketball standout Jason Harrison to take over its men’s basketball program.

Harrison previously served as an assistant at Holmes Community College.

Also, MGCCC is in the market for a new baseball coach after Delta State hired Bulldogs head coach Rodney Batts for the same position at the Cleveland college.

PRCC

Pearl River Community College chose MGCCC assistant Christie Meeks to become the program’s new softball coach.

The Mobile native served the last five seasons as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at MGCCC.