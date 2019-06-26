High School Sports
Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Softball Team for the 2019 campaign
The 2019 fast-pitch softball season in South Mississippi featured plenty of impressive individual performances and a great deal of parity among the teams on the Coast.
This year’s All-South Mississippi Team features a healthy list of seniors who will go on to play college ball and several up-and-coming stars.
Here’s a full look at the All-South Mississippi Softball team for the 2019 campaign
Player of the Year — Avery Johnston, Vancleave sophomore pitcher
No player on the Coast was more dominant this season than Johnston, a sophomore pitcher. She led the Lady Bulldogs on a run to the Class 4A South State series Johnston finished 28-3 with a miniscule 0.92 ERA, 265 strikeouts and only eight walks in 175 2/3 innings.
Coach of the Year — Kristi Basso, Gulfport
The rebuilding project has been a successful one at Gulfport with Basso leading a young group of Admirals to a record of 22-6 in her second year on the job. The future appears to bright for the Gulfport program with this year’s team featuring several eighth-graders, freshmen and sophomores in prominent roles. In two seasons, Basso has a record of 42-14.
Fan’s Choice Player of the Year — Brooke Tanner, George County junior outfielder
Tanner provided plenty of spark in a potent George County lineup. She finished with a .573 batting average, 39 runs scored and was successful in all 38 stolen base attempts.
2019 All-South Mississippi Team
Cassidy Bradford, West Harrison junior pitcher — .400 batting average, 27 RBIs; 12-6, 1.80 ERA.
Kamryn Carcich, St. Martin junior third baseman/pitcher — .451 batting average, 5 triples, 10 doubles, 26 runs scored. In 14 pitching appeances, 6-5 with a 1.51 ERA.
Emaleigh Coates, George County junior pitcher — 17-5 record, 1.39 ERA, 195 Ks in 150 2/3 innings. She hit .384 with 17 RBIs.
Daja Cowan, Resurrection senior CF/SS — .537 batting average, 9 HR, 25 RBIs, 30 stolen bases. (East Central CC signee)
Lorna Fornea, Gulfport junior center fielder — .398 batting average, HR, 26 RBIs, 36 runs, 12 stolen bases.
Haley Fox, Ocean Springs sophomore outfielder — .360 batting average, 36 runs scored, 12 stolen bases. (Florida State commit)
Mikaila Fox, Ocean Springs senior shortstop — .363 batting average, 7 doubles, 4 triples, (Virginia signee)
Fallon Groves, Ocean Springs senior catcher — .382 batting average, 24 RBIs. (University of Montevallo signee)
Raegan Havard, George County senior catcher - .389, 2 HR, 25 RBIs. (Pearl River CC signee)
Tori Havens, George County junior infielder — .442 batting average, 13 doubles, 33 RBIs, 22 runs scored.
Alexis Laughlin, East Central center fielder — .368 batting average, 26 runs scored, 10 stolen bases. (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC signee)
Payton Lee, Pearl River Central junior outfielder — .446 batting average, 9 HR, 41 RBIs
Gia McElroy, Resurrection senior pitcher — .673 batting average, 12 doubles, 33 RBIs; 11-7 in 18 pitching appearances. (Pearl River CC signee)
Keigan Pearson, Pearl River Central junior OF/IF — .435 batting average, 3 HR, 30 RBIs.
Zharia Richardson, Harrison Central senior infielder — .343 batting average, 7 HR, 28 RBIs, 12 stolen bases. (East Central CC signee)
Anna Kate Rounsaville, Gulfport eighth-grade pitcher/second baseman — .377 batting average, 23 RBIs, 25 runs scored; 8-2 with 69 Ks in 69 innings.
Marley Sims, West Harrison sophomore shortstop — .576 batting average, 35 runs scored, 25 stolen bases
Jhericka Strickland, Harrison Central senior shortstop — .381 batting average, 26 RBIs. (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC signee)
Kylie Taylor, Ocean Springs junior first baseman/pitcher — .510 batting average, 8 HR, 54 RBIs. As a pitcher, she was 10-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 82 innings. She struck out 88 and walked 16. (Mississippi State commit)
Rakeya Travis, Poplarville senior shortstop — .462 batting average, 10 doubles, 27 runs scored (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC signee)
Lizzie Weems, Bay High sophomore pitcher — .423 batting average, 11 doubles, 17 RBIs, 12-6 with a 3.37 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings.
Makayla White, Vancleave sophomore second baseman — .362 batting average, 3 homers, 26 RBIs.
