Former Coast baseball star receives his first call up to the big leagues

Watch Bobby Bradley talk about giving back and the Cleveland Indians Cleveland Indians prospect Bobby Bradley held a youth hitting camp Saturday at Harrison Central. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cleveland Indians prospect Bobby Bradley held a youth hitting camp Saturday at Harrison Central.

Former Harrison Central baseball star Bobby Bradley has received the call he has been waiting for since he was first drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2014.

The Indians announced Sunday morning that they have called up Bradley from Triple-A Columbus and he was set to be in uniform for Sunday’s home game at 12:10 p.m. against the Detroit Tigers.

Bradley will start a first base and bat seventh in the order today, according to the Associated Press.

Bradley has showed off a powerful bat every step through the minors leagues, and he was well on his way to his best season yet at Columbus. He was hitting .292 with 24 homers and 55 RBIs in 257 at-bats for the Clippers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bradley, whose career high for homers is 29 in 2016 at High-A, leads the International League in home runs. He has had three multiple-home run games in the last week.

As a minor leaguer, Bradley has a .256 career batting average with 138 home runs and 471 RBIs in six seasons.

Cleveland hopes Bradley can provide pop to a lineup that lags behind much of the American League in home runs. The Indians are in second place in the American League Central, but stand nine games behind the first-place Twins.

The Indians (41-35) are currently tied with Boston (43-36) for second place in the Wild Card standings. Tampa Bay (44-33) holds first place.

The Indians selected Bradley, who signed with LSU in high school, in the third round of the 2014 MLB Draft following a stellar career at Harrison Central.