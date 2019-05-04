Prep Roundup: Biloxi advances in epic battle, St. Martin rebounds to stun Oak Grove

Biloxi lands highly-touted transfer in Colt Keith Biloxi High School had one of the nation’s top young baseball prospects Colt Keith transfer to the South Mississippi school. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Biloxi High School had one of the nation’s top young baseball prospects Colt Keith transfer to the South Mississippi school.

Fireworks and more fireworks.

In a game that featured 33 runs, six home runs and 20 walks saw Biloxi outlast Brandon 18-15 in Game 2 of the third round of the MHSAA Class 6A Baseball Playoffs at Mark Vincent Field on Friday night.

With the win the Indians (29-3) sweep the series and advance to play the Oak Grove-St. Martin winner next week for Class 6A South State.

“Brandon is probably the best hitting team we’ve faced all year and the biggest thing about our guys is they’re gritty and selfless,” Biloxi coach Eddie Lofton said. “We put up a lot of crooked numbers tonight and we just out-hit them night. We knew it was going to be a good old cage match and we came out on top.”

Biloxi came out swinging to go up 5-0 in the top of the first inning on a three-run home run by Arizona State commit Colten Keith and then a two-run home run by Matthew Delano.

Brandon cut the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the first.

Biloxi added three more runs in the top of the second to go up 8-2. After Brandon cut it to 8-3 in the bottom of the second, the Indians scored five more runs to go up 13-3 in the third on separate two-run singles by Heath Schmidt and Caleb Wood.

That’s when Brandon started to chip away. The Bulldogs got a grand slam by Colton Hegwood to cut the Indian lead to 13-7.

With the score 16-8 in the bottom of the sixth, Brandon scored six runs, including a grand slam by Gentry Tigrett.

Biloxi got two insurance runs in the top of the seventh on RBI singles by Ryan Roch and Cade Mohan.

“They put up a big spot in the sixth and we come back up and get two more runs. We just had to keep fighting,” Lofton said. “Both teams are similar and have great two-strike approaches and I am proud of the guys for competing.”

Delano (9-0) got the win on the mound for Biloxi and also had two hits. Conner Platt had three hits to lead the Indians, while Keith, Schmidt, Roch and Wood all had two hits each.

“I was feeling real good coming into the game and took advantage of some pitches I like to hit. Pitching, I knew what I had to do to close the game out and got it done,” Keith said. “I have never seen this high scoring game and with both teams battling and this was two best hitting teams in the state. With it being a short field, everyone was taking advantage of it.”

Biloxi will compete in Class 6A South State for the first time since 2015.

“I can’t say enough about this group and these seniors I’ve had in all four years have bought into the process,” Lofton said. “It is paying off now and get to play for another week and hopefully another.”

St. Martin 6, Oak Grove 2: St. Martin senior right-hander Leo Harris delivered a clutch pitching performance to tie the series 1-1 with Oak Grove Friday night.

Harris, a UAB signee, tossed a complete-game, giving up six hits and striking out seven on the way to a 6-2 victory at Oak Grove.

St. Martin (24-7) was set to host Oak Grove in Game 3 at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

After Oak Grove jumped out to an early lead on Thursday night, it was St. Martin who struck first Friday night as Leif Moore hit an RBI double in the first inning. .

St. Martin broke open the contest with a four-run sixth inning. R.J. Fletcher doubled in a pair of runs and Leo Harris knocked in a run on a single in the inning.

Harris and Fletcher both had a pair of hits for the Yellow Jackets.

St. Stanislaus 5, Sumrall 2: After getting blown out 11-1 in Bay St. Louis on Thursday night, St. Stanislaus responded with a victory to tie the series at 1-1 Friday night.

Senior left-hander Peyton Sandrock delivered on the road, lasting 6 2/3 innings to pick up the victory. Sophomore Cole Fletcher got the final out on the mound to secure the victory.

SSC (25-8-1) was set to host Sumrall at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Game 3 of the series.

Stringer 12, Resurrection 2: Stringer scored five runs to go up 5-1 in the in the first inning and

Stringer scored 5 in bottom of 1. Resurrection (23-6) was forced to go with five different pitchers in the game.

With the series tied 1-1, RCS was set to host Stringer for Game 3 at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

North Pike 4, Pearl River Central 3: The Jaguars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and held on to even the series in Summit.

North Pike freshman Jake Martin pitched six innings, giving up one run on five hits. He struck out six and walked one.

Game 3 was set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Carriere.

West Jones 12, Picayune 2: The Maroon Tide’s season comes to an end with West Jones winning both games in the series.

The Mustangs had a total of 12 hits in the five inning game.

West Jones left-hander Kris Riley tossed a complete game, limiting Picayune to two runs on four hits.

Picayune finishes with a record of 17-12.

SOFTBALL

Vancleave 4, Newton County 2: Avery Johnston delivered another strong pitching performance for the Lady Bulldogs, tossing a complete game to pick up the victory.

Johnston gave up two runs on five hits, striking out eight and walking none.

Newton County will host Game 2 at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Game 3 will follow, if necessary.

Brandon 12, Ocean Springs 0: The Lady Greyhounds dropped Game 1 and will have to find a way to win two games on Saturday to advance.

Game 2 is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Brandon. Game 3 will follow, if necessary.