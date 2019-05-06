St. Patrick girls lift another trophy and Coast athletes rack up honors at state meet

St. Patrick’s Jordan Pete out sprints teammate Isabel Leatherman to win the Class 1A 1600 meter run at the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.

The St. Patrick girls track and field squad is again on top of Class 2A.

The Lady Irish edged North Side, 118-114, on Monday in the Class 2A-4A-6A state track meet at Pearl High School.

“It was a huge team effort, everyone contributed,” said St. Patrick coach Stan Dellenger, who also gave credit to support from parents and the school’s administration.

Jordan Pete gave St. Patrick a 112-104 lead when she won the 3,200 meters, the second to last event, leaving it up to the 1,600 relay team to secure the championship. North Side won the event for 10 points, but St. Patrick was third for six points, leaving the Lady Irish with a four-point margin.

Pete also led a one-two finish in the 1600, with teammate Isabel Leatherman second by less than a second.

Other wins for the St. Patrick girls were by Isabella Patrino, a seventh grader, in the 800, Makenzie Stenum in the high jump and the 3,200 relay team.

There were numerous gold medalists from the Coast area.

The boys winners were:

▪ Christopher Hudnall of Harrison Central won the 6A 110 hurdles.

▪ Damonta May of Pass Christian in the 4A triple jump.

▪ George County’s Kaya Ludgood in the 6A shot put.

▪ Cameron O’Neal of Biloxi in the 6A long jump.

▪ Brandon Bordelon of St. Stanislaus in the 4A long jump.

▪ Landon Chalden of Biloxi in the 6A 300 hurdles

▪ East Central’s Christian Balcer won the 1,600 with a 4A class record of 4:30.81

▪ Ezekiel Wright of D’Iberville in the 6A 400

▪ The East Central team also won the 3,200 relay.

On the girls’ side, Ocean Springs junior Roslyn Inabinette set an overall meet record in the pole vault, clearing 11-8 in the 6A meet.

Other girls winners are

▪ OLA’s Olivia Gelpi in the 2A triple jump.

▪ Kamdyn Skinner of Pass Christian won the 4A high ump.

▪ D’Iberville’s Aubrani Williams took the 6A discus.

▪ Ocean Springs eighth-grader Jimisha Thomas won the 6A long jump.

▪ OLA’s Margerite Gelpi in the 2A discus.

Other team winners Monday were Pearl in 6A boys, Clinton in 6A girls, West Lauderdale in 4A boys, Senatobia in 4A girls and North Side in 2A boys.

The 1A/3A/5Ameet was held Friday. Long Beach won the 5A girls.