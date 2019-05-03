Long Beach freshman closes in on legendary status, leads Bearcats to Class 5A title

Long Beach’s Brooklyn Biancamano leads the Class 5A 3200 meters at the MHSAA Class 1A-3A-5A State Track Meet on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.

Brooklyn Biancamano is only a freshman at Long Beach, but she is already approaching legendary status in Mississippi girls track.

She won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team at the MHSAA 5A track and set two records in the process. Her performance enabled Long Beach to win its first state championship.

The team competition was tied between Long Beach and Brookhaven entering the final event, the 1,600 relay. Long Beach won the race to finish with 79 points, five more than Brookhaven.

Joining Biancanano on the 1600 team were Muonic Pickens, Malala Moore and Destini Pickens.

“We’ve been getting better every year,” Long Beach coach Damon Felder said. The girls finished third last year.

Biancamano’s times of 4:54.8 for the 1600 and 2:14.86 are meet records for 5A. She’s confident of breaking the overall 1600 meet record of 4:50.64 set by former Pass Christian standout Cory McGee next year.

“For sure if I don’t have injuries,” Biancamano said.

She won the 3200 by more than half the length of the track, running by herself as usual throughout the race.

“It’s very difficult because you have to race against the clock. But it takes the stress away,” she said.

Other area winners were Drake Thornton of Gautier in the 5A boys 100, Destini Pickens in the 5A girls 400 and Alexis Morris of West Harrison in the 5A girls discus. Thornton also finished second in the 200.

Other team winners were Hattiesburg in 5A boys, Tylertown in 3A boys, St. Andrew’s in 3A girls and Tupelo Christian boys and girls in 1A.

There was a delay during the meet when a thunderstorm passed through the area. Weather permitting -- thunderstorms are in the forecast -- the 2A/4A/6A meet will be held Saturday.