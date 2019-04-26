Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Boys Basketball Team for the 2018-19 season

Biloxi basketball survives vs. Gulfport with 5 players out The Biloxi High School basketball team beat Gulfport Thursday night with five players suspended. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Biloxi High School basketball team beat Gulfport Thursday night with five players suspended.

There was little doubt as to which boys basketball team was the best on the Coast this season and that’s why Biloxi has swept this year’s individual honors for the All-South Mississippi Team.

Senior forward/guard Jariyon Wilkens is the Player of the Year and Seber Windham is the Coach of the Year.

Three other Indians are honored on this year’s All-South Mississippi Team, which again features a deep lineup.

Coach of the Year

Biloxi’s Seber Windham — The former Biloxi standout player led the Indians to a record of 30-2, losing in the Class 6A state quarterfinals to Meridian, which fell to Starkville in the state title game. Windham has a record of 335-98 in since taking over at Biloxi in 2005 and owns the 2009 state championship.

Player of the Year

Biloxi senior forward Jariyon Wilkens — The senior forward/guard proved to be a key piece of a Biloxi squad that finished with a record of 30-2. He led the Indians in scoring with an average of 15.4 points a game. He also averaged three steals and two blocks. The 6-foot-5 senior has signed with Pearl River Community College along with his twin brother, JaRonn, and fellow Indian Dontavius Proby.

Fan’s Choice Player of the Year

St. Patrick senior guard Horatio “Jay” Parker — The senior guard led the Fighting Irish to a record of 23-7, averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Parker, who is 6-foot-2, has signed to play basketball at Meridian Community College.

All-South Mississippi Team

▪ Picayune senior Marvun Arnold — The Jacksonville University signee averaged 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals.

▪ Pascagoula senior forward D’yasmond Booker — Mississippi Gulf Coast CC signee averaged 15.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.

▪ St. Martin junior guard Andre Brunt — Averaged 7.9 points and 2.2 assists for the 20-win Yellow Jackets.

▪ Gulfport junior guard Deon Drake — Averaged 9.4 points and 1.6 assists, holds multiple junior college offers.

SHARE COPY LINK Gulfport High School basketball beat Ocean Springs in the Class 6A playoffs.

▪ Bay High junior guard Kyren Galloway — Averaged 14 points and 7 rebounds.

▪ Long Beach freshman Malik Handy — Averaged 16.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

▪ Gulfport senior forward Dontae Jackson — Pearl River CC signee averaged 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 rebounds. 10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg,

▪ Long Beach senior forward Calvin Johnson — Mississippi Gulf Coast CC signee averaged 13.2 points and 7.0 rebounds.

▪ St. Stanislaus senior Luke Ladner — Averaged 13 points, 4 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

▪ Biloxi junior center Caleb McCarty — Six-foot-7 Div. I prospect averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds and blocked 78 shots.

▪ Pascagoula senior guard Jayden McCorvey — Averaged 18.1 points and 6.3 rebounds, drawing multiple Division I offers.

SHARE COPY LINK The Pascagoula High School boys basketball team beat St. Martin to open region play.

▪ Stone High senior Cameron McDonald — Averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals.

▪ Biloxi senior guard Dontavius Proby — Pearl River CC signee averaged 10 points and 5 assists per game.

▪ Ocean Springs junior guard Darien Wallace — Averaged 15 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals.

▪ Harrison Central sophomore Carlos Williams — Six-foot-6 forward averaged 17.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.

▪ Biloxi senior forward JaRonn Wilkens — Pearl River CC signee averaged 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals.