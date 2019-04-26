Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Girls Basketball Team for the 2018-19 season

Frantic finish decides East Central-Pass Christian East Central held on late to beat the Pass Christian girls basketball team on the road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK East Central held on late to beat the Pass Christian girls basketball team on the road.

Many of the best girls basketball teams in South Mississippi happened to be in Class 4A this season and that’s a big reason why East Central and Moss Point are picking up top individual honors for the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team this season.

East Central senior guard Sania Wells is the Player of the Year and second-year Moss Point head coach Ethan Porter is the Coach of the Year.

The Coast is typically a hotbed for top girls basketball talent and the 2018-19 season was no different.

Coach of the Year

Moss Point’s Ethan Porter — The Moss Point girls basketball team was the last team standing, girls or boys, regardless of classification as the advance to the Class 4A state semifinals with a 54-51 win over McComb in the quarterfinals. The Lady Tigers finished 23-8 and won the Region 6-4A championship. This was Porter’s first season as the head coach at Moss Point.

Player of the Year

East Central senior guard Sania Wells — Following in the path of Ameshya Williams, Jazzmun Holmes and Daphane White, Wells is another talented Coast product to sign with an SEC program. The East Central guard is headed to Auburn after signing with the Tigers in November. As a senior, she averaged 27.4 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Fans’ Choice Player of the Year

Pass Christian senior guard Cayla Obillo — The point guard led Pass Christian to a record of 23-8, averaging 9.7 points, 5.4 assists, 5.6 steals and hitting 71.1 percent of her free throws. She has signed to play basketball at Alcorn State University.

All-South Mississippi Team

▪ Stone High freshman guard Hayleigh Breland — Averaged 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.5 steals.

▪ Poplarville freshman guard Tytiana Buckley — Averaged 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

▪ D’Iberville junior forward Shabria Cronan — 5-foot-10 junior aeraged 9.7 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

▪ Stone High junior forward Christian Fairley — Averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.0 steals.

▪ D’Iberville sophomore Zahkia Jackson — Averaged 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

▪ Hancock freshman guard Madelyn Ladner — Averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

▪ Moss Point junior guard Robyn Lee — Averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Holds Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech offers.

▪ Ocean Springs senior forward Mikyah Mack — Six-foot Florida A&M signee averaged 12 points and 6 rebounds before tearing her ACL in December.

▪ Biloxi senior guard/forward Shylia McGee — Southwest Mississippi CC signee averaged 13.3 points, 7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals.

▪ Moss Point senior forward Brieanna Miller — Pearl River CC signee averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

▪ Harrison Central senior point guard Yolanda Nelson — Meridian Community College signee averaged 10 points, 5 assists and 3 steals.

▪ St. Martin senior guard Octaviuana Oatis — Averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 steals.

▪ East Central senior forward Madison Pearson — Averaged 16.3 points and 6 rebounds.

▪ Biloxi junior forward Marcavia Shavers — Averaged 10.8 points and 11.2 rebounds. 6-foot-1 junior is receiving Division I interest.

▪ West Harrison senior guard Allanah Turner — Pearl River CC commit averaged 17 points, 2.2 assists, 3.1 rebonds and 2 steals.

▪ St. Martin senior guard Alexis Walker — Averaged 8.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3 assists.