Here’s the schedule for the high school baseball playoffs in South Mississippi
The high school baseball playoffs are in their second round this week with 12 South Mississippi teams still in the running for a state championship.
As long as the weather cooperates, each series will begin on Thursday night. If games are rained out on Thursday, games will mostly be played on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Here’s a full schedule of this week’s postseason contests that feature Coast squads:
CLASS 6A
George County vs. Brandon
7 p.m., Thursday — at Brandon
7 p.m., Friday — at George Co.
7 p.m., Saturday — at Brandon*
St. Martin vs. Pearl
6 p.m., Thursday — at St. Martin
6 p.m., Friday — at Pearl
6 p.m., Saturday — at St. Martin*
Biloxi vs. Petal
7 p.m., Thursday — at Biloxi
7 p.m., Friday — at Petal
7 p.m., Saturday — at Biloxi*
CLASS 5A
West Harrison vs. Pearl River Central
6 p.m., Thursday — at WH
7 p.m., Friday — at PRC
6 p.m., Saturday — at WH*
West Jones vs. Long Beach
7 p.m., Thursday — at WJ
7 p.m., Friday — at LB
7 p.m., Saturday — at WJ*
Picayune vs. Stone High
6 p.m., Thursday — at Picayune
7 p.m., Friday — at Stone
7 p.m., Saturday — at Picayune*
CLASS 4A
St. Stanislaus vs. Northeast Lauderdale
6 p.m., Thursday — at SSC
6 p.m., Friday — at NEL
3 p.m., Saturday — at SSC (if necessary)
Poplarville vs. West Lauderdale
7 p.m., Thursday — at WL
7 p.m., Friday — at Poplarville
7 p.m., Saturday — at WL
CLASS 2A
St. Patrick vs. Mize
6:30 p.m., Thursday — at Mize
6:30 p.m., Friday — at St. Patrick
TBA, Saturday — at Mize
CLASS 1A
Resurrection vs. Vardaman
6 p.m., Thursday — at RCS
6 p.m., Friday — at Vardaman
6 p.m., Saturday — at RCS (if necessary)
