Here’s the schedule for the high school baseball playoffs in South Mississippi

Arizona State baseball commit Colten Keith is living up to the hype in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The high school baseball playoffs are in their second round this week with 12 South Mississippi teams still in the running for a state championship.

As long as the weather cooperates, each series will begin on Thursday night. If games are rained out on Thursday, games will mostly be played on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Here’s a full schedule of this week’s postseason contests that feature Coast squads:

CLASS 6A

George County vs. Brandon

7 p.m., Thursday — at Brandon

7 p.m., Friday — at George Co.

7 p.m., Saturday — at Brandon*

St. Martin vs. Pearl

6 p.m., Thursday — at St. Martin

6 p.m., Friday — at Pearl

6 p.m., Saturday — at St. Martin*

Biloxi vs. Petal

7 p.m., Thursday — at Biloxi

7 p.m., Friday — at Petal

7 p.m., Saturday — at Biloxi*

George County's Trevor McDonald has shown major progress in his senior year as an MLB prospect.

CLASS 5A

West Harrison vs. Pearl River Central

6 p.m., Thursday — at WH

7 p.m., Friday — at PRC

6 p.m., Saturday — at WH*

West Jones vs. Long Beach

7 p.m., Thursday — at WJ

7 p.m., Friday — at LB

7 p.m., Saturday — at WJ*

Picayune vs. Stone High

6 p.m., Thursday — at Picayune

7 p.m., Friday — at Stone

7 p.m., Saturday — at Picayune*

West Harrison has a recent history of producing power hitters. The Canes lead the nation in home runs and have a few alumni who are making their mark at the JUCO level. Here's how the team says they continue crushing balls at the plate.

CLASS 4A

St. Stanislaus vs. Northeast Lauderdale

6 p.m., Thursday — at SSC

6 p.m., Friday — at NEL

3 p.m., Saturday — at SSC (if necessary)

Poplarville vs. West Lauderdale

7 p.m., Thursday — at WL

7 p.m., Friday — at Poplarville

7 p.m., Saturday — at WL

St. Martin pitcher Leif Moore is dominant as a senior with only one walk in 37 innings.

CLASS 2A

St. Patrick vs. Mize

6:30 p.m., Thursday — at Mize

6:30 p.m., Friday — at St. Patrick

TBA, Saturday — at Mize

CLASS 1A

Resurrection vs. Vardaman

6 p.m., Thursday — at RCS

6 p.m., Friday — at Vardaman

6 p.m., Saturday — at RCS (if necessary)