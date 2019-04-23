Gulfport has chosen a coach to take over its championship soccer program

Gulfport teaching team wins national award for their project-based teaching style Gulfport High School teachers Patrick Wadsworth and Gerald "Dave" Huffman are one of the 10 finalists for the 2017 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. As a finalist, the school and teachers received $30,000. Their stude Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gulfport High School teachers Patrick Wadsworth and Gerald "Dave" Huffman are one of the 10 finalists for the 2017 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. As a finalist, the school and teachers received $30,000. Their stude

Gulfport High School’s new boys soccer coach is a familiar face to Admiral fans.

The high school announced Tuesday that Patrick Wadsworth, who has been on the Gulfport soccer staff since 2013, will replace Henrik Madsen as the Admirals’ new head coach.

Gulfport won the last two Class 6A state championships under the direction of Madsen, who was recently named the new women’s soccer coach at Pearl River Community College.

Wadsworth, who is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, is a former boys and girls head coach at the former St. John High School in Biloxi. He held that position from 1999-2005. He also served as the assistant girls soccer coach at Biloxi High School in 2010-12 and is currently an assistant for Port City FC.

“I am beyond ecstatic at the opportunity lead these hard-working student-athletes,” Wadsworth said in a press release. “I am equally honored to be part of what the future holds for Admiral soccer as we continue to train at a championship level.”

Gulfport athletic director Bryan Caldwell said that he received applications from candidates across the state when the job came open earlier this month.

“As we evaluated the various candidates, Patrick Wadsworth rose to the top of the list,” he said in a press release. “He’s been a big part of our consecutive 6A state championships and we believe he can keep us headed on that same trajectory. He understands Gulfport soccer, Gulfport High School and this community. I have no doubt that Patrick Wadsworth is the right fit to lead the Gulfport High boys soccer program.”

Wadsworth’s hiring is pending school board approval.