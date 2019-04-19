One of the Coast’s proudest soccer programs has a new head coach

VIDEO: St. Stanislaus soccer celebrates 3rd straight title St. Stanislaus' soccer team defeated Amory 3-1 on Saturday to win its third straight championship. For more, visit SunHerald.com. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK St. Stanislaus' soccer team defeated Amory 3-1 on Saturday to win its third straight championship. For more, visit SunHerald.com.

St. Stanislaus has hired St. Patrick girls coach Zach Villarrubia to take over its boys soccer program, the school announced on Friday.

Villarrubia coached the St. Patrick girls for two years, leading the Lady Irish to their first South State title game in program history this past season.

St. Stanislaus was impressed enough by Villarrubia that they reached out to see if he’d be interested in their head coaching job after Danny Patton stepped down as the Rockachaws’ head coach after three years on the job.

At St. Stanislaus, Villarrubia takes over a program that features nine state championships in its history.

“I’m excited,” Villarrubia said. “I like having pressure, having high expectations. That makes me a better coach. They have a good tradition. I want to go in and make my own mark on the program, make it even better.”

Villarrubia feels the transition will be a relatively smooth one at SSC.

“Fortunately, I’ve coached some of the players when they were younger,” he said. “They know my expectations. There’s no question I expect a really strong work ethic. If I get that commitment from them, we’ll have a successful program.”

Villarrubia will begin his new job once the school year comes to an end at St. Patrick.

A Biloxi native, Villarrubia played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and at Mississippi College. After competing on the semi-professional level, Villarrubia spent two years as an assistant at Holmes Community College. He also coached the Mississippi Rush Soccer Club in Jackson.

At St. Stanislaus, Villarrubia will teach in the science department.