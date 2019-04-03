Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team for the 2018-19 girls soccer season

Ocean Springs girls soccer beats Gulfport in 6A South State Ocean Springs High School girls soccer beat Gulfport to claim 6A South State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ocean Springs High School girls soccer beat Gulfport to claim 6A South State.

The high school girls soccer season came to a close on the Coast in February with yet another state championship to add to the list.

The Ocean Springs girls rolled to a record of 17-3-3, including a win over Madison Central to claim the Class 6A state championship.

This is why the Lady Greyhounds pick up plenty of recognition in this year’s Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team with four players being honored and head coach Neil Scott earning up Coach of the Year honors.

Here’s a full look at this year’s All-South Mississippi Team:

Coach of the Year

Neil Scott, Ocean Springs

Scott isn’t the first to earn Sun Herald Coach of the Year, but he has to be one of the first to repeat the honor at two different schools. Scott was the Coast’s top coach a year ago after leading Long Beach to the Class 5A state title round. In 2018, Scott led the Ocean Springs program to a state championship in his first year on the job. The Greyhounds finished 17-3-3 after beating Madison Central in a shootout for the Class 6A state title on Feb. 9. Harmon finished second on the team with 16 goals and led the squad with 10 assists.

Player of the Year

Kinsley Harmon, Ocean Springs senior forward

Kinsley Harmon gives Ocean Springs a sweep of the Sun Herald’s top individual honors. The senior was one of several stars who helped lead the team to a Class 6A state championship, but she is the only one who has signed a Division I soccer scholarship. She inked with Southeastern Louisiana in the fall.

Fan’s Choice Player of the Year

Susie Stevison, Long Beach senior center midfielder

Stevison scored five goals and had four assists as she helped lead the Bearcats back to the Class 5A state title round. Stevison has signed to play on the next level at East Central Community College.

All-South Mississippi Team

Lauren Bennett, Long Beach sophomore defender — 5 goals and 3 assists.

Emma Bowlin, Pascagoula junior midfielder — 4 goals and 6 assists.

Jackie Dilorenzo, Ocean Springs sophomore center midfielder — 4 goals, clinched two postseason wins. with goals.

Aubrie Edwards, Biloxi junior forward — 16 goals, 6 assists.

Kaylee Foster, Ocean Springs senior center back — Co-captain, 4 goals, 1 assist, Mississippi college signee.

Olivia Gelpi, OLA senior forward/midfielder — Signed with Louisiana-Lafayette in November.

Jessica Harrison, St. Patrick sophomore forward — Scored 28 goals and had 8 assists.

Alexus Hodges, George County senior

Susie LeBert, George County junior center back — Led defensive unit for Lady Rebels, which had a total of 13 shutouts in 19 regular season games. Also scored 5 goals. Selected for the Region 5-6A all district team.

Alyssa Lemoine, Hancock senior forward/mid — Meridian Community College signee.

Jaden Parker, St. Martin sophomore goalkeeper — Was in goal for three shutouts in district play.

Kennedy Parish, Vancleave freshman midfielder — Scored 14 goals as Vancleave finished 8-0 in region play.

Marion Pohl, Bay senior midfielder — Mississippi College signee who holds Bay High career record with 105 goals., 4-time All-South Mississippi selection.

Julia Penny, Gulfport senior defender — Two-time All-South Mississippi selection.

Carlee Price, Poplarville senior center back — Signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Sydney Salter, Vancleave junior forward — Led the Lady Bulldogs with 31 goals and 13 assists.

Marley Sims, West Harrison sophomore forward — Scored 16 goals for the Lady Hurricanes.

Kate Smith, Gulfport freshman striker — Scored 26 goals and had 16 assists.

Brooke Tanner, George County junior forward — 15 goals and 4 assists for the Lady Rebels.

Ameris Taylor, Ocean Springs senior forward — East Central Community College signee, 23 goals, 5 assists.