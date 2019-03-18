Who was the Coast’s top girls athlete for the week of March 11? Vote now.

The high school softball is in full swing in South Mississippi. You can vote here to decide the top girls athlete on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the week of March 11, 2019.
There are four candidates this week with Ocean Springs, Vancleave, George County and Gulfport all represented.
The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.
Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.
If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.
