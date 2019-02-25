A Moss Point junior entered ‘the zone’ and the Tigers are 2 wins away from history

Moss Point senior Brieanna Miller couldn’t hold back the tears of joy Monday night in her home gym.
After battling through an 0-5 start to the 2018-19 season, the Lady Tigers are two wins away from their first state championship.
The Moss Point girls basketball team held off McComb for a 54-51 victory to clinch a spot in Jackson for the Class 4A state semifinals. The Lady Tigers will play the winner of Thursday’s New Albany-Ripley game at 4 p.m. on March 4 at the Mississippi Coliseum.
“This means a lot,” Miller said. “Me and my team have been working since last year. It’s been our ultimate goal to make it to the big house and we’re bound for there.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
With Biloxi’s 46-39 loss to Terry, Moss Point (23-7) is the only girls basketball team from the Coast still alive in the postseason.
Moss Point junior point guard Robyn Lee had one of her better games of the season despite dealing with a consistent double team from McComb. She finished with 19 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Lee, who holds scholarship offers from programs like Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech, hit a key 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to keep the Lady Tigers’ lead at 40-35. The 5-foot-8 guard also hit two free throws with 51 seconds remaining to push the lead to 51-45.
“How they were defending us, we were able to get out loose and run,” Moss Point coach Ethan Porter said. “It’s not a typical game, but when Robyn Lee is playing like that we’re tough to beat, especially when everybody else is chipping in, doing what they’re supposed to do. I haven’t seen a whole lot of games like that from her this year. She’ll lay back sometimes and let her other teammates take care of it. Tonight, she was in the zone and I can tell she wasn’t going to let us lose.”
Miller proved tough in the post all night for Moss Point, putting up 16 points and nine rebounds.
The most rewarding aspect of Monday night’s victory for Porter is the fact that Miller and the other seniors can continue their pursuit of a state championship.
“That’s the thing that gets me most,” he said. “I would feel worse for them than myself because I know they’ve been working so hard every day. They come in, don’t complain. They don’t pout. They barely question anything that we do. It’s a very special thing, something I’ll never forget.”
Biloxi girls fall
The Biloxi girls basketball team had its season come to an end Monday night with a 46-39 loss to Terry.
The Lady Indians’ season come to an end with a record of 23-9.
Senior Shylia McGee led Biloxi with a total of 15 points.
Comments