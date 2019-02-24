Coast Basketball Roundup: Biloxi, 3 other teams move on to state quarterfinals

The Biloxi boys basketball team moved within one victory of earning a spot in the Class 6A state semifinals with an impressive defensive performance Saturday night.
The Indians (30-1) topped Petal 45-22 with senior Jariyon Wilkens leading the way with 15 points.
Caleb McCarty was the only other Indian in double digits with 10 points. Dontavius Proby added nine and JaRonn Wilkens had eight.
Biloxi will host Meridian at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in a quarterfinal contest.
Meridian (23-5) beat Pascagoula 66-54 on Saturday to end the Panthers season with a record of 19-11.
Biloxi beat Meridian 52-34 in the season opener for both teams on Nov. 3.
St. Patrick 61, Heidelberg 58: Windfield Swetman scored 22 and Jay Parker pitched in 20 as the Fighting Irish picked up a road victory.
St. Patrick (23-6) will travel to North Forrest at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to battle for a bid in the Class 2A semifinals in Jackson.
Picayune 50, Wayne County 46: The Maroon Tide clinched a spot in the Class 5A quarterfinals and will travel to Forest Hill on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
Florence 63, Bay High 45: Bay High’s season comes to end with a record of 17-13.
Brandon 71, Gulfport 63: The Admirals had their season come to a close with a record of 23-8:
Oak Grove 61, Harrison Central 54: The Red Rebels finish 15-16.
Raymond 79, St. Stanislaus 41: Coach Aaron Dunklin’s team ends the season at 16-13.
Long Beach 79, Brookhaven 70 (Thursday): Long Beach (24-6) will play host to Hattiesburg at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Malik Handy led LBHS with 34 points in the win over Brookhaven.
