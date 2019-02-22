A big game by a senior forward has the Moss Point girls one win away from Jackson

A big game in the post by Moss Point senior Brie Miller has the Lady Tigers one victory away from advancing to Jackson.
Moss Point topped Raymond 43-35 Friday to advance to the third round of the Class 4A girls basketball playoffs. The Lady Tigers will play host to McComb at 7 p.m. on Monday in a game that will decide which team makes a trip to Jackson for the state semifinals.
Miller, a 6-foot senior forward, led Moss Point with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
“She works really well around the basket,” Moss Point coach Ethan Porter said. “Brie is special because she can take you off the bounce and she can shoot it if she needs to.”
Miller has signed with Pearl River Community College.
In a game that Moss Point led 19-16 at the half, defense proved to be the key.
“We’re real big on defense,” Porter said. “Half of our practice is spent working on defense. I told the girls that if we lock down and don’t let them score we can pull it out. We held them to 35 points. One of our biggest things is to hold teams to 35 points or less.”
Junior guard Robyn Lee had another nice night on the perimeter, scoring nine points, dishing out eight assists and grabbing a pair of rebounds.
LaBreya Brumfield pitched in eight points and seven rebounds for Moss Point, which improved to 22-7.
Moss Point’s next opponent, McComb, improved to 19-11 with a 44-40 win over Lawrence County Friday night.
Biloxi 42, Brandon 40: The Lady Indians pushed their record to 24-8 and will host Terry at 7 p.m. on Monday that will decide which team advances to play in the Class 6A semifinals in Jackson.
The Lady Indians overcame an 18-13 deficit at the half and led 28-27 after three quarters.
Diamond Shavers led Biloxi with 12 points. Marcavia Shavers added 11 and Analya White had 10.
Brookhaven 75, West Harrison 46: The Lady Hurricanes finish 17-9.
Northeast Lauderdale 63, Pass Christian 46: The Lady Pirates’ season comes to a close with a record of 23-8.
Wayne County 59, Stone High 51: The Stone High girls’ season came to a close with a record of 25-2.
Lanier 59, East Central 26: The Hornets’ season finishes with a final mark of 24-3.
West Jones 49, Picayune 16: The Maroon Tide’s season closes with a record of 10-19.
Terry 58, St. Martin 24: The Lady Yellow Jackets finish 18-8.
Meridian 64, Hancock 34: The Lady Hawks finished 18-13.
Pearl 73, Harrison Central 62: The Red Rebelettes closed out the season with a record of 14-14.
