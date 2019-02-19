A proud Coast high school basketball program is in search of a new coach

High School Sports

February 19, 2019

Pass Christian’s Aydarius Young drives the ball against Biloxi’s Dashawn Morgan during the second quarter of their game at Biloxi High School on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Pass Christian High School is in the market for a new boys basketball coach.

Willie James has decided not to return as the head coach at Pass Christian, the school’s athletic director, Tim Ladner, confirmed to the Sun Herald on Tuesday.

James informed the school in January that the 2018-19 season would be his last as the Pirates’ head coach.

“We hope to find the right coach,” Ladner said. “We have a proud basketball tradition that has been a perennial playoff team. We’re hoping to find someone who can carry us back to the Class 4A playoffs.”

Ladner said that his hope is to hire a new basketball coach by mid-spring.

Pass Christian finished 19-10 under James during his first season in 2016-17, but the Pirates were a total of 18-36 over the last two seasons.

Pass Christian was a perennial contender under Buddy Kennedy, who retired after the 2015-16 campaign. The Pirates won the 2009 Class 3A state title and lost to St. Stanislaus in the 2011 Class 4A title contest.

