D’Iberville has hired a championship football coach to take over its football program

D’Iberville High School has its new football coach and he’s a well-established name in South Mississippi.
The Harrison County School Board approved Monday night the hiring of Larry Dolan to take over the Warriors’ football program.
Dolan, who worked last season as the defensive coordinator at Oak Grove, won the 2013 Class 4A state title at Forrest County AHS and led the Aggies to a record of 81-20 during his time there as head coach from 2006 to 2013.
He last served as a head coach at Pearl River Central from 2016-17, going 5-17 at the Carriere school.
Prior to arriving at PRC, he worked two years as the head coach at Columbia Academy and compiled a record of 12-9.
At Oak Grove in 2018, he directed a defense that played a large role in leading the Warriors to the Class 6A state title game. Oak Grove lost 31-27 to Horn Lake in the championship contest.
Eric Collins stepped down as the DHS coach in December to take over the Bay High program. The Warriors were 18-16 in three seasons under Collins, who also served as the head coach at Pearl River Central prior to taking the D’Iberville job.
