How the 5A girls soccer state title game was decided between the Long Beach and Lafayette

BRANDON — Momentum is always key.
Lafayette took control of the game late in the first half along with a Lucy Wilson hat trick en route to a 5-1 win over Long Beach to claim the MHSAA girls soccer Class 5A state championship on Saturday afternoon at Brandon’s Bulldog Stadium.
It is the Lady Commodores’ second state title in school history and first since 2015.
“I’m proud of my girls for fighting all the way to end,” Long Beach coach Haley Hammons said. “We didn’t play our best today, but I got 22 players back for next year and hopefully we can make another run.”
Lucy Wilson scored her first goal in the 21st minute off to give Lafayette a 1-0 lead.
Long Beach (15-7-2) tied the game at 1-1 in the 27th minute of the first half on a goal by Amanda Anderson off a pass from Julia Geertsema.
“After we tied the game, we had momentum and settled in,” Hammons said.
Wilson scored with three minutes left in the first half from the top of the 18 to give Lafayette a 2-1 lead.
“We scored and started to play back defensively and when they scored it they took the momentum,” Hammons said.
Wilson added her third goal of the game seven minutes into the second half on a breakaway to extend the Lady Commodore lead to 3-1.
“Coming into this game, we just didn’t know to expect. We were nervous to start the game and had a game plan coming in and the girls stuck to it,” said Lafayette coach Melinda Scruggs. “Getting the goal right before half gave us more confidence and in the second half, we were able to carry the momentum and get three more. Winning a state championship in the second year of 5A is huge and hopefully we can build of this.”
Kaitlyn Moss and Katelin Johnson each had a goal each for Lafayette in the second half.
