A Coast football star is headed north after making his college decision

Ocean Springs senior running back Micah Kelly has made his college choice, and he’ll be playing football almost 1,000 miles away from his Jackson County home.
Kelly announced on Friday he plans to sign with Toledo on Feb. 6 and begin classes there in June.
Kelly received his first FBS offer on Dec. 10 from Western Kentucky, and his list of options continued to grow over the last month. He ended up choosing the Rockets over offers from Colorado State, Akron, Ball State, Arkansas State, WKU, Nicholls, Illinois State, Indiana State and Incarnate Word.
“It was just a better fit for me, overall,” Kelly said. “I feel like I can really thrive there as a player and education-wise.”
Toledo head coach Jason Candle made the trek to Ocean Springs on Thursday and left a good impression on Kelly, who transferred from Gautier prior to his senior year.
“He came and spent the whole day with me yesterday,” Kelly said. “I went and visited (Toledo) in December, but I still had some questions unanswered. He answered all my questions. Their running back spot has opened up. It really puts me in a good position.
“(Candle) really opened my eyes. He said I’d be a great fit for them. He’s a great coach. He’s the kind of coach I need to play for. I know he’s going look out for me just like I was one of his kids.”
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Kelly came into his own during his senior year at Ocean Springs, running 263 times for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 150 yards and two scores.
Toledo has become one of the most consistent winning programs in the Mid-American Conference, earning a bowl bid in each of the last five seasons.
Kelly believes he’ll be a good fit in an offense that also produced Kareem Hunt, who became a star running back with the Kansas City Chiefs before being released this season due to troubles away from the field.
“Their running backs get the ball a lot,” Kelly said. “The system is something I’m familiar with and I like how they’d utilize me. It’s a really good fit for me. They’re a winning team and they score a bunch of points.”
Kelly knows he’ll be attending college a long way from home and adjusting to much colder weather, but he has his family’s fully support.
“My family is OK with it,” he said. “They always find a way to get wherever I’m at regardless. They’ll do the same.”
With his college decision set, Kelly is grateful to have had several solid options to choose from after being overlooked for much of his high school career.
“It was very rewarding considering how hard I worked in the offseason,” he said. “Coming from Gautier to Ocean Springs, it’s great to see everything work out.”
