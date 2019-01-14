A veteran Coast high school football coach is stepping down. Here’s why.

Jim Bloomfield has decided to step down as the St. Patrick football coach after four seasons on the job.
The former longtime Vancleave coach told the Sun Herald on Monday that he and school administration decided it was best to part ways.
“After meeting with the administration before the holidays, there was a difference of opinion about the future of the program,” Bloomfield said. “Therefore, I will not be coaching at St. Patrick this year.”
Bloomfield, who has retired from the public school system, said that he does plan to coach during the 2019 season.
“I want to offer many thanks to the student-athletes for their dedication to the football program during our four years together,” he said. “I wish them all the best in the upcoming season. We have 16 starters returning. The program is in a lot better condition at this point than it was four years ago.”
St. Patrick has had a difficult time competing in football in recent years. The Fighting Irish broke a 23-game losing streak on Sept. 1, 2017.
St. Patrick did show improvement over the last two seasons under Bloomfield, putting up 3-7 marks in both 2017 and 2018.
Bloomfield was 80-84 in 15 seasons as the head coach at Vancleave, leading the Bulldogs to playoffs eight times.
