Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s HoopsFest in Biloxi

The 25th anniversary edition HoopsFest is set for Jan. 19 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, featuring seven games loaded with some of the Coast’s best talent
The slate is again heavy on South Mississippi squads with 13 teams from the state’s southernmost six counties taking part.
The final game of the day is usually the marquee match-up and this year’s 7:30 p.m. contest shouldn’t disappoint with Biloxi (9-0) playing taking on Florence, a team that is 8-1 and coached by former Southern Miss basketball star Darrin Chancellor.
The Indians are considered a favorite to contend for a Class 6A state title and Florence is led by 6-foot-3 Mississippi State commit Jaylen Forbes, who is averaging 25 points and 10.1 rebounds this season.
The new addition to this year’s HoopsFest is a Unified basketball game that will feature special needs students from Ocean Springs. The game will tip off at 5:20 p.m.
“The Unified game will be a winner,” said Matt McDonnnell, executive director of the coliseum. “Hopefully that event will open eyes at other school districts to the benefits of that program.”
There will again be a 3-point contest that will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Ticket prices are $8 through participating teams, $10 at the box office and $11 on the day of the game. A $5 parking feel will be charged to the public.
Here’s the full schedule for HoopsFest:
10 a.m. — Long Beach vs. Pass Christian
11:30 a.m. — St. Stanislaus vs. Hancock
1 p.m. — Ocean Springs vs. West Harrison
2:30 p.m. — D’Iberville vs. Picayune
4 p.m. — St. Martin vs. Bay High
5:30 p.m. — Unified game
5:45 p.m. — Gulfport vs. Stone High
7:15 p.m. — 3-point shootout
7:30 p.m. — Biloxi vs. Florence
