A heavy downpour in Gulfport led to an unusual Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic

On a soggy field at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Saturday’s highlight may have been some post-game body surfing on a muddy surface by the North squad.
The Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Classic came to a close with neither team registering a score in a 0-0 tie. It marked the first time since 1963 that the game has ended in a scoreless tie.
The field was extremely soggy thanks to persistent rain that moved into the Gulfport area early Saturday morning, forcing officials to implement a running clock. The only time that the running clock wasn’t in effect was the final minute of each half.
The North had plenty of opportunities to get on the scoreboard with each of its seven possessions beginning in South territory, but both field goal attempts by Madison Central’s Cale Nation failed on errant snaps.
Winona defensive back Davandre Bays and Bay Springs defensive back Derrien Lee both came up with interceptions for the South to help keep the North off the scoreboard.
Bays received the Game Ball as the contest’s MVP and also picked up best defensive player honors for the South.
The lone interception for the North was made by North Panola’s Quarderius Jones.
Ridgeland linebacker Michael Smith was named the North’s top defensive player and Water Valley receiver Bud Tolbert won the top offensive player honor.
Tolbert provided the best offensive highlight of the game when he pulled in a 44-yard pass from Itawamba AHS quarterback Jaxon Orr on the first play of the game for the North.
Ocean Springs running back Micah Kelly was named the South’s top offensive player with five carries for 24 yards.
His cousin, St. Martin running back Ham McGee, led the South in rushing with six carries for 27 yards.
Comments