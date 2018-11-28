A veteran Coast football coach is stepping away from his post. Here’s why.

For Scott Sisson, it’s all about family.
The veteran coach has decided to step down as the head football coach at Resurrection Catholic so he can spend more time with his daughter over the next four years.
Sisson served in the role as head football coach at RCS for six seasons and led the Eagles to new heights, including a trip to the 2015 Class 1A state title game. He leaves the football program with a record of 51-23.
He is stepping into a new role as an assistant coach, helping instruct the volleyball, girls basketball and tennis squads.
“My sons (Jack and Larry) have graduated,” Sisson said Wednesday. “I want to give my daughter (Sophie) the same four years I gave my boys in football. My whole purpose is to be with my kids. They had openings in those spots so I’ll go out there and be with her.”
Resurrection has already received applicants hoping to fill Sisson’s role as head coach, but they will have big shoes to fill.
The RCS football program was dormant for 23 years until the school brought it back in 2009. Sisson first joined the staff as an offensive coordinator and was elevated to the top job in 2013.
“Now that I can sit down and look back, it’s been fun,” Sisson said. “I started my career at Moss Point in the mid-80’s when they were in their heyday. We had a real good group of kids and good support. I felt like we had the same thing here. It’s a great community.”
Sisson said he made up his mind a year ago that the 2018 football season would be his last.
“I wanted to see my son (Jack) through his senior year,” he said. “I’m just sticking with the plan. I do feel good about what we’ve accomplished here. We got a lot done. The bottom line is all my decisions in my career have been based on family.”
Prior to arriving at RCS, Sisson had a 26-year coaching career that included a stint as an assistant on staff at Moss Point. He also had a 10-year run as a head coach at East Central and Pascagoula.
