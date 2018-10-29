A Coast high school football coach is stepping down after a decade on the job

After spending 10 years as the head football coach at Pass Christian, Casey Wittman has decided that it’s time to move on.
He informed his players on Monday afternoon that he has decided to step down from his post.
“They were shocked,” Wittman said. “I’ve been watching these kids play since they were in Pee Wee. I have relationships with them and their families. I played with a lot of their daddies.”
Pass Christian started the 2018 campaign on a promising note with a dramatic 34-31 victory at Long Beach to take the Oyster Bowl trophy. The Pirates lost their next nine games to finish the season with a record of 1-9.
In 2017, Wittman led the Pirates to a record of 5-6 and the program’s first home playoff game since 2002.
Wittman’s record at Pass Christian was 25-76, but the team had shown significant improvement from 2015-17 with five wins in each of those seasons.
“I’ve been very blessed to be able to work in the town I grew up in,” he said. “Pass Christian is a wonderful school district with great kids. We felt like we were getting past the struggles the last three years. Over the history of the program, there hasn’t been a lot of success. We qualified for the playoffs the last two years. We felt like we were headed in the right direction. We had a young team this year and things didn’t go our way. It’s time for kids to get a new message.”
Wittman said that he is still open to coaching again and that he isn’t exactly sure what the future holds for him.
“I have a masters in education so I may move into administration,” he said. “In my heart, I’ve still got a little left for coaching. With the right opportunity, I would still be interested in coaching.”
Wittman also served as the head coach at St. Stanislaus from 2002-07 with the Rockachaws finishing 8-3 in each of his final two seasons at the school. Prior to landing his first head coaching job at SSC, Wittman served as the offensive coordinator for two seasons at Pass Christian.
A 1984 graduate of St. Stanislaus, Wittman played football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
