OLA volleyball claims 7th consecutive state championship

The Our Lady Academy volleyball team defeated Resurrection Saturday in three sets to win its seventh consecutive state volleyball championship on Saturday at the Gillom Sports Center in Oxford.
The victory earned OLA its 13th overall state championship. Set scores were 25-19, 25-15 and 25-16. OLA, which is coached by Mike Meyers, has won more state volleyball championships than any other school in Mississippi.
Rebecca Walk had 20 kills and eight blocks to lead the Crescents. Lizzy Mirandy added 10 kills and 13 digs and Ashley Bulot had 33 assists.
