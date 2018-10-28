Vancleave continues to pile up the state championships

The Vancleave High School volleyball team collected the program’s second consecutive Class II state championship on Saturday with a 3-0 sweep of Lake Cormorant in Oxford.
There was little drama in Saturday’s match with the Lady Bulldogs winning 25-19, 26-24 and 25-22 in the Gillom Sports Center on the Ole Miss campus.
Vancleave finished the season with a record of 40-2 with the two losses both coming to Class III state champion Brandon. Head coach Haley Chatham’s team only lost seven sets all season.
The two volleyball titles give Vancleave High School four team state championships overall in girls sports after the girls track team won state titles in 1964 and 1965.
Vancleave claimed its first boys team state title when the baseball team won the Class 4A championship in May.
Swimming championships
Vancleave senior Cait Chandler had a hand in four Class 1 state swimming championships on Saturday for the Lady Bulldogs in Tupelo.
She claimed individual championships in the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle, giving her eight individual titles in her career.
Vancleave also claimed team championships in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays. Both teams included Cait Chandler, Kendall Chandler, Bethany Wallace and Kaley Davis.
