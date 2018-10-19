Highlights from Ocean Springs-St. Martin rivalry matchup

D'Iberville junior quarterback Jaden Walley has been attracting attention with his impressive numbers on the field and character off the field. His family plays a big role, including his younger brother, Justin, who is a cornerback/receiver.
Biloxi High School baseball coach Eddie Lofton was chosen to do a publicity ride with the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron in advance of their shows in Biloxi this weekend. Lofton handled the flight very well calling it amazing.
